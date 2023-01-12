“Our time is drawing near,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Voice of Global South Summit 2023 | India News

New Delhi: On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of the “Voice of the Global South Summit 2023” and raised his concerns over rising food, fuel and food prices. fertilizers, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as natural disasters caused by climate change. In his virtual address, Modi said “the world is in a state of crisis” and it is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last. He also underscored the need for countries in the South to escape the cycle of dependence on systems and circumstances that are not of their making. Modi said that in the 21st century, global growth will come from the Global South.

“We come together at the dawn of a new year and bring new hope and new energy,” he told leaders from different parts of the world.

“We have turned the page on another difficult year, which has seen: War, conflict, terrorism and geopolitical tensions: Rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices; Natural disasters caused by climate change and the lasting economic impact of Covid-19 It is clear that the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last,” Modi said.

He said the Global South has the greatest stakes in the future.

“Three quarters of humanity live in our countries. We should also have an equal voice. Therefore, as the eight-decade-old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order,” said said Modi.

“Most global challenges were not created by the Global South. But they affect us more. We have seen this in the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even conflict Russian-Ukrainian The search for solutions also does not take into account our role or our voice,” the prime minister added.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the “Voice of Global South Summit”. https://t.co/i9UdGR7sYH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

“Despite the challenges facing developing countries, I remain optimistic that our time is drawing near,” he said, adding that the need of the hour was to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions. capable of transforming our societies and our economies.

“With such an approach, we will overcome difficult challenges – be it poverty, universal health care or human capacity building,” Prime Minister Modi said.