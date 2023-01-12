Trump team hit by new subpoena on Jan. 6 seeking communications on Dominion, report says





Topline

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign staffers received subpoenas last month requesting information about preparations for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including any communications, according to the Washington Post. on voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic at the center of false voter fraud conspiracy theories.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House in Washington on… [+] Jan. 14, 2019, en route to New Orleans to address the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

The four-page subpoena that campaign officials received Dec. 9 seeks information in more than 20 different categories, according to the Post.

The Dominion and Smartmatic request appears intended to determine whether the Trump teams’ private conversations matched their public safeguards against the two companies, despite no evidence to suggest the companies were involved in fraud.

Among the questions he would ask staff members to resolve is whether someone other than themselves is paying for their lawyer, as well as all documents and communications involving a range of groups. Trump-related fundraising and documents regarding a so-called election defense fund to raise funds. after Trump lost the election.

The subpoena also seeks additional details about matters already known to be part of a special advocates investigation, including information about a plot to install bogus pro-Trump voters in swing states won by President Joe. Biden to ensure Trump wins a second term.

The Trumps 2024 campaign and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Forbes.

Key context

The issuance of new subpoenas was approved as part of the Jan. 6 federal investigation now overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith, suggesting the probe shows no signs of slowing down even after the change in leadership. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith to replace him as head of the investigation in November after the announcement of the Trumps 2024 campaign, citing a potential conflict of interest as an appointed member of the Biden administration. The House Jan. 6 committee made four criminal referrals against Trump to the DOJ last month after concluding its 18-month investigation, including inciting or participating in an insurrection, but any decision on filing criminal charges ultimately rests with the DOJ. Smiths’ team is also investigating why a treasure trove of classified documents was stored at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home, an investigation that led FBI agents to search his residence last year.

Further reading

Trump campaign officials received a subpoena to ask new questions about Jan. 6 (Forbes)

Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to determine whether Trump faces charges (Forbes)

Trump launches 2024 presidential bid (Forbes)

January 6 committee recommends four criminal charges against Trump (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2023/01/11/trump-team-hit-with-new-jan-6-subpoena-asking-for-communications-about-dominion-report-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos