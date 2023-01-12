Indonesian President regrets country’s bloody past, apologizes for human rights abuses

New Delhi: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (January 11th) apologized for the “gross violations of human rights” that have occurred in his country during various events in the past, starting with the massacres of communists and suspected sympathizers. in the 1960s.

The president has apologized for 12 events in which gross human rights violations occurred after receiving a report on Wednesday from the ‘Non-Judicial Resolution Team for Serious Human Rights Violations’ . He promised to investigate rights abuses in the world’s largest Muslim country when he came to power in 2014.

With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the head of state of the Republic of Indonesia, I recognize that gross human rights violations have occurred in various events,” Widodo said, according to the translation of a statement published on its official website.

According to the news agency Reuters, some 500,000 people died in “violence that began in late 1965 when the military launched a purge of Communists they believed were plotting a coup”. At least a million people were imprisoned on suspicion of being communists during the crackdown.

The other 11 human rights abuses, which occurred between 1982 and 2003, included “the murder and abduction of students blamed on security forces” during protests against the regime of military dictator General Suharto, in the late 1990s. Suharto came to power by overthrowing Indonesian independence leader President Sukarno in 1967 and ruled for three decades.

According to Washington Post“Widodo also acknowledged a shooting campaign against criminals in Jakarta and other major cities between 1982 and 1985, the torture of suspected rebels in Aceh in 1988-1989, a deadly raid against an Islamic community in Lampung in 1989, the murder of students and anti-government protesters in 1998, alleged anti-Chinese attacks and mass rapes in Jakarta and other major cities in 1998, and deadly raids on civilians in Wasior and Wamena in the province of Papua between 2001 and 2003.”

In the statement, Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, expressed “deep sympathy and empathy” for the victims and their families, adding that the government “will try to restore the rights of the victims in a just and judicious manner”.

The government and I are trying to restore the rights of victims in a fair and wise way, without emphasizing judicial resolution, he said.

The government will also “work seriously” to prevent serious human rights violations in the future.

Hopefully this effort will be a significant step towards healing the wounds of other children in the nation to strengthen the national harmony” of Indonesia, Widodo said.

According to WaPoHuman rights groups said Widodos’ decision should not pave the way for “closing these cases or giving impunity to their perpetrators”.

The protracted settlement of cases of serious human rights violations in the past has not only caused protracted suffering to victims, but has also become a stumbling block for national political reconciliation for the government, the Asian Commission said. of human rights, adding that Widodo was urged to continue to pursue truth and justice.

These concerns are valid because Widodo’s defense minister, Prabowo Subianto, a former military officer, oversaw the army’s special forces command when it was accused of abducting and disappearing anti-government militants between 1997 and 1998. Widodo also acknowledged this incident on Wednesday.

Usman Hamid of Amnesty International told Reuters that victims should receive reparations and that serious crimes should be resolved “through judicial means”.

“If President Jokowi is serious about past human rights violations, he should first order the government to investigate these massacres, document the mass graves and trace their families, match the graves and their families, and to set up a commission to decide what to do next,” said Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

For some, Widodo’s recognition was significant. “For me… what is important is that the president gives the assurance that gross rights violations will not happen again by trying the alleged perpetrators in court,” said Maria Catarina Sumarsih, an official at the retirement, whose son was shot dead in 1998 while assisting an injured person. student, told Reuters.

Widodo is two years from the end of his two five-year terms as president and has been “busy trying to secure his legacy”, according to Sydney Morning Herald. “At the heart of his priorities is his $34 billion relocation from the national capital of Jakarta to Borneo, but tackling rights abuses is among the other items on the agenda,” the newspaper said.