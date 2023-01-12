Boris Johnson joked that the No 10 party was furthest from society in the UK

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Boris Johnson has joked about a No 10 departure which took place during the Covid crisis as being the furthest party from society in the UK at the moment, it has been claimed.

The former prime minister made the remark during a boozy celebration in Downing Street in November 2020 when coronavirus restrictions were in place, according to ITV.

The broadcaster said that when he put the quote to Mr Johnson kicked out of No 10 by the Tories this summer after the Partygate scandal, the former Tory leader did not deny saying it.

The claim about comments made at ex-director of communications Lee Cain’s going away party is among a number of new allegations made in an ITV podcast, Partygate: The Inside Story.

He reports that a source said: I was working late, I heard the Prime Minister speak and that’s when I heard the quote: This is the furthest party in society in UK right now and everyone was laughing about it.

The revelation is part of several damning new allegations, including claims that No 10 staff destroyed evidence and some were seen doing so at a party on the eve of Prince Philips’ funeral in April 2021.

Mr Johnson was fined as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into rallies held in Downing Street while social distancing restrictions were in place.

However, he was fined for attending his own cabinet room birthday party in June 2020 rather than the November 13, 2020 departure which saw fines imposed on staff.

The party on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral would be even more racy than previously thought, with at least two couples hitting it off and touching each other.

Two other staff members reportedly ended up on top of each other in a Downing Street kitchen during the rally.

ITV also reports that whistleblowers told the podcast that staff corroborated their stories before completing police questionnaires about their possible involvement in rule-breaking gatherings.

A source told the podcast that key party documents and evidence were shredded ahead of the Sue Gray Cabinet Office investigation and potential police investigation.

There was a feeling, and an implication, that we should start suppressing the evidence before there was an investigation. And a lot of people started shredding things. All evidence of the events began to fade, they said.

[Awards from a Christmas party were] basically removed, kept apart, shredded, evidence destroyed. So there was an aspect of getting rid of the evidence, just getting clear before an investigation took place.

The podcast also reports that only half of the parties that have taken place have been investigated by senior Cabinet Office official Sue Gray or the Met.

Boris Johnson allegedly joked about breaking Covid rules on November 13, 2020 by letting it go (Report by Sue Gray/Cabinet Office/AP)

Mr Johnson is still due to appear before MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee to find out whether he misled MPs about what he knew about Partygate. Inquiry hearings are scheduled to begin in February.

A source told ITV the November 13 departure undermined Mr Johnson’s claim that he was unaware of partying at No 10 during the Covid curbs.

He was there seeing people sitting on other people’s laps [in] nearby, crowded, curled up in front of him. He saw that, he saw people drinking. He’s not blind, he’s not stupid. He saw this and did not stop it, they said.

Asked if Mr Johnson had joked that the departure was the furthest from the company, his spokesman did not answer directly.

The spokesman said: During the Covid-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson has led our country through its most dangerous peacetime crisis in living memory. As Prime Minister during a 24/7 national emergency, he worked constantly to ensure the government did everything in its power to save lives and protect livelihoods. .

They added that Mr Johnson pays a heartfelt tribute to the heroic frontline workers who have fought the pandemic and is also incredibly grateful for the efforts of the hardworking staff who worked in central government.

Labor has said the latest Partygate claims show why Mr Johnson was utterly unfit for office, accusing him of lying to the public about how he broke the rules with reckless abandon.

While people were unable to say goodbye to loved ones or grieve with family, he was breaking his own rules. And we have more evidence today of how he was doing it with reckless abandon and lying to the British people about it, a Labor spokesman said.

Boris Johnson tasting whiskey at a distillery (PENNSYLVANIA)

The Liberal Democrats have said Rishi Sunak is expected to testify about everything he knows about the rule-breaking in Number 10, including reports that files were shredded.

Chief Party Whip Wendy Chamberlain said: These shocking revelations confirm Boris Johnson’s utter disregard for the rules he has asked us all to follow. After all their sacrifices, the British people deserve the truth, no more lies and cover-ups.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Mr Johnson was living in a property owned by the wife of a wealthy Tory donor in one of London’s most exclusive areas.

The DailyMirror said the former prime minister resided at the Knightsbridge property, around the corner from Harrods, owned by Lady Carole Bamford, the wife of JCB tycoon Lord Bamford.

In his entry on the Members’ Register of Interests, Mr Johnson declared the use of accommodation provided by Lady Carole worth an estimated £10,000 a month for three months since early September.

A source close to Mr Johnson denied a claim by the newspaper that he was living rent-free and dismissed the suggestion that he may have under-reported the value of the donation.

A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said: All Boris Johnson interests, including accommodation, are properly registered and published in the Register of Members’ Interests.