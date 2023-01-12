Xi’s true relationship with Vladimir Putin revealed | World | News





Xi Jinping’s approach to dealing with Vladimir Putin since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago has been exposed by Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr Gabuev believes Chinese diplomats are seeking to ‘spin’ the relationship between Beijing and Moscow so as not to isolate European leaders, while Xi seeks to use China’s growing power over a weakened Russia for the government’s own ends. Chinese government.

Mr Gabuev wrote on Twitter: “After securing his third term, Xi is making a course correction on foreign policy and trying to win back friends in Europe. “This includes efforts to steer China away from Russia (or at least tell the West that Beijing is doing this), as Chinese leaders see China’s reluctance to criticize the Kremlin and join Western sanctions as seen in Europe as tacit support for Putin’s brutal war effort. “Several Chinese officials, in private conversations with the Financial Times, tried to shed some light between Beijing and Moscow on the Ukraine issue, a message that was echoed to some EU diplomats.” Quoting the FT article, he adds: “Putin is crazy, says a Chinese official, who declined to be identified. READ MORE: Hero medics recount their mission to rescue injured British fighter in Ukraine

He continues: “Chinese diplomats want to present it as they do when addressing the EU public. The ‘Putin is crazy’ quote should come as no shock as it reflects a fairly common attitude towards Putin’s impulsiveness and emotionality among many Chinese officials, including people working on Russia. [..] at least since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.” Mr. Gabuev believes that Xi sees relations with Russia as only part of the problems that fuel tensions between China and the West. He explained, “China knows that its problems with the West are not rooted in Xi’s relationship with Putin, but in issues like the Sino-American rivalry, Taiwan, technology, etc. “Even if Xi drops Putin under the bus, relations with the United States will not structurally improve without a fundamental change from China in the taste of the United States. EU is somewhat different.

“Having survived a crash course in decoupling from Russia, the major EU economies do not want to go down that road with China, at least for now. “Amid fears of a eurozone recession, German, French and Italian leaders are rushing to Beijing to secure market access, new deals, and more.” He added: “It gives China a slight opening to drive a wedge between the United States and Europe, capitalizing on other disputes between them and delaying the cementing of the state-led anti-China tech coalition. thus buying Beijing the precious time to have access to European technology, money and markets. “In order to create additional reasons for EU leaders to visit China and make deals there, Beijing is using the Russia/Ukraine map.

Mr Gabuev continued: “He wants to give the impression that with a little accommodation of China by Europe, China is in fact ready to do more to contain Putin.” China and Russia have a long history of relations, with the two countries being neighbors and sharing a long border. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, relations between the two countries have improved, resulting in a number of important economic, military and political ties. In January 2022, China abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia, and on Wednesday the New York Times reported that Xi Jinping was aware of Vladimir Putin’s plans to invade Russia. Ukraine and asked him to postpone until the end of the Beijing Olympics.

