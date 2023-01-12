Prime Minister Modi will launch ‘Voice of Global South’ today





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the special two-day virtual summit called “Voice of Global South Summit” on Thursday with the participation of more than 120 developing countries. The list of participating nations has not yet been officially published by New Delhi, we learn that no member of the powerful G-20 group (of which India is now the president), including China, has been invited while New Delhi’s reasoning is that “India’s current G-20 Chairmanship provides a special and strong opportunity for countries that are not part of the G-20 process to share their ideas and expectations towards -vis the G-20.” It is not clear whether an invitation has been extended to Pakistan. Several Heads of State/Government and High Ministers from developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are expected to attend. This move will go a long way in helping India give a voice to the developing world ahead of the G-20 summit to be held under India’s presidency in September in New Delhi. The summit will also include a session on “Suggestions for India’s G-20 Presidency”. Mr. Modi will participate in the inaugural and closing sessions of the summit. The theme for the summit would be “Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose”. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said last week that the objective of the summit would be to share the perspectives and priorities of the countries of the South (developing countries) on a common platform for “deliberations, ideas and solutions. He added that the summit was inspired by Mr. Modi’s vision of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” (inclusiveness, development, trust and efforts of all) and the Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” ( the world is one family). The summit will consist of 10 sessions, including two at Heads of State/Government level and eight at Ministerial level. Each session should see the participation of leaders/ministers from 10 to 20 countries. Mr Modi will host both the inaugural session on Thursday and the closing session on Friday. The theme for the Inaugural Leaders’ Session is “The Voice of the Global South – for People-Centered Development” and that of the Closing Leaders’ Session is “Unity of Voice – Unity of Purpose”. The summit is expected to discuss issues such as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis on rising prices and food, fertilizer and fuel shortages facing developing countries. It will also address issues of climate change, climate finance and climate technology. The summit will also discuss the growing debt burden and inflation on developing countries. The first day of Thursday’s summit will feature four ministerial sessions, including a session of finance ministers on “Financing for people-centred development”, a session of environment ministers on balancing growth and a environmentally friendly living, and a session of foreign ministers. on the priorities of the countries of the South. The second and final day of Friday’s summit will see six ministerial sessions, including a session of energy ministers on “Energy Security and Development – A Roadmap to Prosperity”, a session of health ministers on “The cooperation to build resilient health systems”, and a session of education ministers on “human resource development and capacity building”, a session of trade and trade ministers on “Developing synergies in countries of the South — trade, technology, tourism and resources”, and another session of foreign ministers on “G-20: Suggestions for the Indian presidency”. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/120123/pm-modi-to-launch-voice-of-global-south-today.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos