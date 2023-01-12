Indonesian President Admits Historic Human Rights Violations | The World | D.W.





The acknowledgment of human rights violations, some of which were committed during the dictatorship of Haji Mohammad Suharto, was generated in response to the report of a “truth commission” created by the government of Joko Widodo with the aim of national reconciliation. “With clarity of mind and sincerity of heart, I, the Head of State (of Indonesia), acknowledge the disgusting human rights violations that have occurred on various occasions, and I deeply reject these abuse”, pointed out Widodo this Wednesday (01.11.2023). . The president made the comments after receiving a report from a ‘truth commission’ set up last August to investigate 13 incidents of ‘serious human rights violations’ in a bid to prevent abuses from happening. repeat themselves, albeit without the power to seek legal accountability. Widodo, who is serving his second and final term due to a constitutional imperative, specifically cited the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists during the Suharto dictatorship, the assassinations of communists in the 1960s and abuses by the armed forces. against the indigenous population in the province of the Pope. Joko Widodo. Human rights abuses under Suharto have gone unpunished and largely uninvestigated. “I feel deep sympathy for the victims and their families. We are trying to redress their rights fairly without denying them a judicial resolution,” he added, although this is more than symbolic apologies than concrete compensation. Although Widodo’s admission of abuses is a departure from previous governments’ demands for the past to be forgotten – although he is not the first president to acknowledge them – victims are still demanding justice and lamenting the stagnation of cases in the judicial field. The commission was created by an executive order from Widodo, who in the past had promised action for victims of abuse, which was part of his campaign before he was first elected president in 2014. General Suharto came to power in 1967, having overthrown President Sukarno amid civil unrest in the country, ushering in a centralized, militarized and authoritarian regime known as the “New Order”. Initially backed by Western countries at the height of the Cold War, Suharto committed human rights abuses and earned a reputation as one of the world’s most corrupt leaders, which is reflected today. today in the fortune of his family. Suharto died on January 27, 2008 in a hospital in Jakarta due to liver and kidney problems. CP (efe, rtr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/es/el-presidente-de-indonesia-admite-hist%25C3%25B3ricas-violaciones-de-derechos-humanos/a-64348743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos