Putin’s Lonely Christmas Amid His Hopeless War – PRIO Blogs

It was a striking image for a traditional season of joy and hope: Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the Orthodox Christmas service all alone in one of the Kremlins cathedrals.

This solitude contrasts with his persistent attempts to show himself to be actively engaged with his subordinates, especially the military for example, during his visit to the headquarters of the Southern Military Districts on December 31, 2022 (Kremlin.ruThe 31st of December).

Extreme self-isolation

These staged performances, however, cannot hide Putin’s continued pattern of extreme self-isolation since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, when anyone approaching Putin had to undergo numerous tests and warnings. quarantine. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s longtime press secretary, explained that his boss’s health is a matter of state security; therefore, all extraordinary precautions will remain in place (RBC, December 30). Russian presidents, however, fear compromising his ability to run the affairs of state, as nothing important can be decided without his word.

This aloof but pretentious style of leadership is particularly evident in the incompetent and calamitous command of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which Putin has tried to turn into an attritional stalemate because all his previous strategic designs have failed (Carnegie Politics, December 15). His New Year’s address to the country was meant to be uplifting and a rallying cry, but it coincided with a Ukrainian missile strike that killed hundreds of newly mobilized Russian troops crammed into a school building turned into barracks. Even warmongering patriot bloggers were outraged (Topwar.ruJanuary 5).

…a ceasefire, which was so blatantly wrong that kyiv’s rejection did not disappoint even those who strongly advocated for peace…

A fraudulent ceasefire

For Orthodox Christmas, Putin tried to announce a ceasefire, which was so patently wrong that kyiv’s rejection did not disappoint even those who strongly advocated for peace, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Kommersant, January 4). The only real effect of Putin’s initiative was to highlight a deep crisis within the Russian Orthodox Church headed by Patriarch Kirill, which endorsed the invasion of Ukraine and duly destroyed its own authority among the Ukrainian Orthodox churches (Novayagazeta.euJanuary 6).

Putin’s fraudulent ceasefire also confirmed that Russian troops desperately needed a break from high-intensity trench warfare that not only resulted in heavy casualties but also further demoralization on the Russian side. (Svaboda, January 6). A new momentum of mobilization appears more and more necessary to restore the capacity to hold the unstable defensive lines and to support the costly offensive effort in the Battle of Bakhmut (AstonishedJanuary 4;republic.ru, January 6). The problem of training and arming the hundreds of thousands of reluctant men who will soon be mobilized arises in an important way, and the reaction of a deeply discontented society cannot be reliably guided by chauvinist propaganda (Re:Russia, December 26). Putin’s pseudo-strategy ultimately aims to shatter the Ukrainian will to resist, but this calculation is buttressed by the utter failure to understand what societal force the Ukrainian state can still muster let alone the true state of Russian society at the start. another year of this senseless war (Grani.ruJanuary 6;Levada.ruDecember 27).

Western support

The Ukrainian challenge builds on and inspires sustained Western support, and the remarkable unity and drive of the US-led coalition is another phenomenon that Putin has yet to fully grasp.

The Russian president was counting on the accumulation of concerns in the main European countries and their reluctance to follow the United States, but the French president Emmanuel Macron chose instead to take the initiative to provide Ukraine with the vehicles of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles, which will significantly add to Ukraine’s offensive capabilities (Novayagazeta.eu, January 5). In quick succession, German Chancellor Olav Scholz hesitated for only a day before announcing the supply of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian side, and President Joe Biden included in the new aid program US to Ukraine the M2 Bradley armored fighting vehicle.

Now, it seems, the only postponed decision on Western aid is the supply of main battle tanks, such as the German Leopard-1 tanks (Russian official gazetteJanuary 7;Gazeta.ru, January 5). Germany has also committed to supplying a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles in addition to the battery planned by the United States. As such, the Ukrainian air defense system will be upgraded, and the next phase of decisions for Western decision-makers is the supply of long-range strike weapon systems, starting with the MQ-9 Reaper drones (SvabodaJanuary 6).

Ukrainian forces take advantage

Moscow once prided itself on the superior quality of its weapons and still tries to cheer up the depressed public by claiming that soon-to-be-deployed electronic warfare systems will neutralize Ukrainian drones (Izvestia, January 4). However, the fact is that the highly heralded T-14 Armata main battle tank and the entire family of armored vehicles on this platform are currently not on the Donbass battlefields due to developed production dead (Topwar.ru, December 30). As a result, the Ukrainian forces are gradually gaining in quality of all the main weapon systems, and this trend is as incomprehensible to the Russian top brass as the inability to ensure superior manpower on the battlefield.

Putin tried to dispel this grim prospect by making a big show of sending theAdmiral Gorchkovarmy-class frigate armed with the new 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missile during a long ocean cruise (Moskovsky’s Komsomolets, January 4). Even Russian military-patriotic commentators, however, were skeptical of the strategic importance of this voyage of a small ship intended to relieve theAdmiral Kasatonov andAdmiral Grigorovichclass frigates, which have been stuck at the Tartous naval base in Syria for more than a year, without proper maintenance (free pressJanuary 6).

…no miracle weapon or tactical breakthrough alone will help Russia regain the initiative in this war…

Indeed, no miracle weapon or tactical breakthrough alone will help Russia regain the initiative in this war, which it planned to win quickly and brutally. As such, Putin can only try to plug the holes in his defenses hoping that the rising tide will turn one way or another. However, he has no confidence in his generals, who know how to conceal failures but cannot learn from their blunders.

The Russian president also lacks confidence in his ministers, who excel at manipulating statistics but cannot effectively mobilize the corrupt economy into a war machine. His cronies are useless in war management, and their loyalty is too demonstrative to be real. Putin is alone in his defeat, and the Church, which he has made a pillar of his autocracy, cannot bring him any comfort.