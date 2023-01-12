China: Unprecedented nationwide protests against abuses





(Jakarta) People across China took to the streets in late 2022 to peacefully protest the government’s draconian restrictions related to Covid-19 and to call for freedom and human rights, Human Rights Watch said today in his Global Report 2023. President Xi Jinping cemented his power by securing an unprecedented third term in October as head of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Throughout the year, Chinese authorities have repeatedly imposed unpredictable lockdowns on hundreds of millions of people as part of the zero Covid policy, hampering people’s access to health care, food and to other necessities. Across China, people have taken extraordinary risks to publicly demonstrate for their human rights, said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch. Governments around the world should support people’s rights to free speech and peaceful protest, and hold the Chinese government accountable for rights violations at home and abroad. Within 712 pages Global Report 2023, its 33rd edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in nearly 100 countries. In her introductory essay, Acting Executive Director Tirana Hassan says that in a world where power has changed, it is no longer possible to rely on a small group of governments, mainly from the North, to defend human rights. ‘male. The global mobilization around Russia’s war in Ukraine reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments fulfill their human rights obligations on a global scale. It is the responsibility of every country, large or small, to apply a human rights framework to its policies and then work together to protect and promote human rights. Throughout the year, the Chinese government maintained its disproportionate and draconian restrictions against Covid-19, subjecting people across the country to sudden and prolonged lockdowns. Many people reported difficulty obtaining food and medical care, in some cases resulting in deaths. There have also been numerous reports of vulnerable populations lacking access to food, medicine and other basic necessities. Videos online showed police and Covid-19 screening officers beating and dragging people who were resisting Covid-19 restrictions. Demonstrators inside and outside China protested the Chinese government’s Covid-19 abuses, economic hardship, censorship and President Xi’s expansion of power. In October in Beijing, a man unfurled two banners on a bridge, calling for an end to Xi’s rule. In November, hundreds of Guangzhou residents took to the streets and tore down barriers in defiance of abusive lockdown orders. A fire in a closed building in Xinjiang where at least 10 people died sparked protests in Shanghai, Beijing and many other cities that began in November. The Chinese government has appointed an abusive former police officer, John Lee, as Hong Kong’s chief executive. Authorities baselessly charged journalists with sedition and arrested peaceful protesters for allegedly violating draconian national security law. Many in Hong Kong continued to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre and publicly sang the banned protest song Glory to Hong Kong. The government has imposed increasing repression on Tibetans, including an extensive campaign to forcibly collect DNA samples. In March, a Tibetan singer, Tsewang Norbu, set himself on fire in protest. In June, the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act came into effect, establishing a presumption that goods from Xinjiang are made from forced labor and cannot be imported. In August, the then United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released her report on Xinjiang, concluding that abuses in the region could constitute crimes against humanity. International pressure on the Chinese government over human rights abuses has intensified. Eight governments have committed to a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The European Union has introduced a bill to set global human rights due diligence standards for businesses , in part because of abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing’s failure to condemn Russia war crimes in Ukraine, attacks by Chinese diplomats on United Nations human rights bodies and the physical assault by Chinese consulate officials on a pro-democracy protester from Hong Kong in the UK prompted widespread censorship of the from governments.

