Indonesia. President’s acknowledgment of historic abuses is nothing without accountability





President Widodo refers to several cases dating back to the anti-communist crackdown of the 1960s Not a single member of the Indonesian security forces has yet been held accountable Simply mentioning the names of several tragic events is far from sufficient. – Ousman Hamid In response to the statement made today by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Minister for Political, Legal and Security Coordination, Mahfud MD, acknowledging the serious historical human rights violations committed in Indonesia’s past, Usman Hamid, Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said: While we appreciate President Widodos’ gesture of admitting the human rights violations committed since the 1960s in Indonesia, this the statement is long overdue considering the suffering of the victims who have been left in the dark without any justice, truth, redress and redress for decades. But acknowledgment without efforts to bring to justice those responsible for past human rights abuses will only add salt to the wounds of victims and their families. Simply put, this declaration is nothing without also addressing accountability and ending impunity. Simply mentioning the names of several tragic events is far from sufficient. If the President is truly determined to prevent the recurrence of gross human rights violations, the Indonesian authorities should immediately, effectively, thoroughly and impartially investigate anyone suspected of being criminally responsible for human rights abuses. human rights, wherever they occurred, and if there is sufficient admissible evidence, prosecute them in a fair trial in a regular criminal court. Ending impunity is essential to prevent the recurrence of human rights abuses and to provide victims and their families with real truth, justice and reparation. Report commissioned by the government The rare statement by the Indonesian President admitted that gross human rights violations have occurred in many cases and that he deeply regrets them. He made the remarks after receiving a report from a government-mandated team formed by presidential decree last August to make recommendations to help with reparations for victims. The president has recognized 12 events as gross human rights violations from 1965 to 2003, dating back to an anti-communist crackdown in the mid-1960s in which around half a million people were killed. Other cases include the 1998-99 shootings, in which at least 32 people – including university students – were killed during protests demanding reforms in Jakarta, and the killing and torture of civilians in April 2003 after the army raided 25 villages in Wamena, Papua. . A number of key abuses were omitted from the Presidents’ declaration, including the systematic use of sexual violence from 1965 to 1966; the tragedy of the May 1998 riots and the military operation in Aceh under martial law in 1989-1998; and violations committed by Indonesian security forces and militias during the occupation and invasion of East Timor from 1975 to 1999. The president said the government would seek to provide appropriate redress to victims and prevent such violations in the future. To date, Indonesia has not held a single member of its security forces accountable for acts of sexual violence and other gross human rights violations that have occurred in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/indonesia-presidents-acknowledgement-historic-abuses-nothing-without-accountability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos