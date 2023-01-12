Narendra Modi: Invest in India’s ‘bright zone’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to global investors





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on the Indian diaspora and global investors to invest in the country, assuring them that his stable and decisive government has created the right conditions for ease of doing business by building modern infrastructure, removing paperwork and putting systems in place. for perfect coordination between departments. Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit being held in Indore via video conference, the Prime Minister said several credible international organizations have certified that India is a bright spot capable of handling the existing headwinds in the economy. . The country has the ability and means to become the third largest economy in the next five years and one of the best investment destinations in the world, Modi said. A stable government, a decisive government, a government with good intentions that is delivering development at an unprecedented pace, the Prime Minister said, listing the multitude of reforms undertaken by his administration over the past eight and a half years. The Prime Minister said the IMF, World Bank, OECD, Morgan Stanley and McKinsey have hailed India’s economic scenario and the country’s bright prospects in the coming decades. Credible institutions and voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. Global investors also share the same optimism… Today, India is receiving record FDI. Even your presence among us reflects this sentiment, the Prime Minister said. Modi argued that India has given a boost to the private sector and this is reflected in the opening up of defence, mining and space sectors to private actors. India is also becoming a big market in the aviation sector and is the third largest market in the automotive sector. Even during a crisis that only happens once in a century, we have taken the path of reform, he said. Among the major reforms taken for the ease of doing business are recapitalization in the banking sector, a modern resolution framework provided for in the insolvency and bankruptcy code, the goods and services tax, which ushered in the one-nation-one tax system, a globally competitive corporate tax, tax exemption for sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, 100% FDI in certain sectors and the recent decision to decriminalize economic crimes minors. Labor legislation has been simplified into four codes and approximately 40,000 compliances that were previously required have been removed. After the introduction of the national one-stop-shop system, around 50,000 authorizations have been granted so far, the prime minister said. His government, Modi pointed out, has also upgraded infrastructure over the past eight years. The speed of highway construction has doubled, the number of airports has increased exponentially, and the capacity of ports to handle cargo has increased unprecedentedly. Dedicated freight corridors, industrial corridors, highways, logistics parks, these are becoming the identity of New India, he said. Modi said the Green Hydrogen mission approved a few days ago has the potential to bring in investments of around crore.

