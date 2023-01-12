Has China delivered a snub to Myanmar’s military regime? | Conflict News

Bangkok/Yangon Beijing’s apparent failure to respond to an invitation from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to attend a regional meeting in Myanmar has been interpreted as a subtle snub to the Naypyidaw military rulers by one of their most powerful patrons.

China’s non-response to an invitation to a planned Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) summit comes amid growing international isolation of the military regime in Myanmar and its inability to reduce armed opposition to its rule at the national level and to guarantee its legitimacy at the international level.

Created and led by China to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, the LMC is made up of the five Southeast Asian countries crossed by the Mekong River: Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. The Mekong is also known as the Lancang in the parts of China it flows through from its source on the Tibetan Plateau.

Holder of the LMC’s rotating presidency in 2022, Myanmar was due to host a summit of the organization late last year, two sources familiar with the planning of the event told Al Jazeera. Myanmar’s military chief, General Min Aung Hlaing, Chinas Li, and the leaders of the five Southeast Asian countries were expected.

But the summit never took place when China failed to respond to an invitation.

Beijing has not responded to the juntas’ invitation and no date or attendance has been set, said Michael Ng, a former Hong Kong government official who has close diplomatic ties in Southeast Asia.

Ng, who was until recently deputy chief of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok, notes that no senior Chinese official has yet met Min Aung Hlaing in person since the February 2021 coup.

Not responding to the invitation to the LMC summit may not have been a simple oversight, he said.

China’s cold shoulder is likely motivated by the consideration that Premier Li’s meeting with Min Aung Hlaing implies full official support for the military regime, Ng said.

When then-Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a Myanmar LMC ministers meeting in Bagan in July 2022, he met his military-appointed Burmese counterpart, Wunna Maung Lwin.

The Chinese LMC Secretariat in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Yangon did not respond to email requests for comment sent to Al Jazeera as to why the summit meeting did not take place.

Beijing’s no-show at the proposed summit also comes as Myanmar ministers were barred from meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after it failed to attend. has failed to advance the implementation of the five-point peace plan drawn up by ASEAN in April 2021 to end the violence sparked by the military takeover.

Jason Tower, Myanmar country director at the US Institute for Peace (USIP), also said Beijing did not respond to the military’s invitation.

China has not acted on a proposal to convene the leaders’ meeting in Myanmar before the end of 2022, Tower told Al Jazeera.

By staying on the sidelines, China seemed to signal that it would not prioritize its relations with the military regime above its relations with ASEAN countries, Tower said.

Min Aung Hlaings’ push to leverage the LMC to boost regional legitimacy has failed, and China has acknowledged that a favorable response to its request to convene the LMC leaders’ meeting would undermine ASEAN’s centrality and draw heavy criticism from a significant number of ASEAN states, he told Al Jazeera.

Beijing’s concerns certainly included provoking a strong backlash from ASEAN states, which consider such a high-level meeting involving the illegitimate military junta to undermine ASEAN’s consensus not to invite the junta to participate. at such meetings, he said.

China is unwilling to undermine ties with ASEAN in return for backing a military regime that has so far proven incapable of delivering on China’s strategic economic plans, he added. .

Chinese investments in Myanmar after the coup

Beijing’s concerns may not just be diplomatic with Myanmar, as the growing conflict in the country is undermining the investment environment.

According to an analysis paper by the Institute for Strategy and Policy (ISP-Myanmar), a Myanmar think tank, Chinese investments face growing risks as anti-coup conflicts escalate across the country. the country.

Of more than 7,800 clashes recorded nationwide since the February 2021 coup, at least 300 have taken place in areas with major Chinese projects or near potential project sites for Chinese investment. according to data from ISP-Myanmar.

More than 100 clashes have taken place in 19 counties where China’s oil and natural gas pipeline projects are located, and at least a dozen near the Chinese-operated Letpadaung copper mine in the north of the country. .

There have also been clashes in northern Shan State in 2021 and 2022. Shan State is the site of key projects along the so-called China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, an initiative of infrastructure which involves industrial and infrastructure projects, including railways, highways and a deep seaport, which will connect Chinese Yunnan to the Indian Ocean via Myanmar.

Military offensives against ethnic armed groups in the north of the country have also generated instability on the China-Burma border not seen since 2015, USIPs Tower said.

Tower referred to the army’s recent failed attack on the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), a Chinese-speaking Kokang rebel group based on the border with southwest China.

The MNDAA controlled the self-administered area of ​​Kokang and the capital Laukkai until 2009, when it was taken in an offensive led by Min Aung Hlaing. The fighting has caused more than 30,000 civilians to flee to China. Taking advantage of the army’s current security problems, the MNDAA seems determined to retake Laukkai.

A Myanmar-based researcher until recently told Al Jazeera that the situation in the country was not good for either Chinese investment or ordinary people.

Escalating security risks would make it difficult for China to implement planned investments, said the researcher, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

Local communities and civil society organizations also fear that China’s projects are not implemented responsibly under a military government and may harm the environment and local people. China’s investment project should be suspended and resume only after the legitimate government is restored, the researcher said.

Refusal to Condemn the Burmese Army

China, India, Russia and Thailand are among the few countries that have maintained formal relations with Myanmar’s military since it took power nearly two years ago.

They have refused to convict or sanction the generals since the coup that overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Ky and unleashed bloodshed on the civilian population. An estimated 2,600 people have been killed and more than 16,500 imprisoned for political reasons, according to the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, a civil society group that monitors the situation in Myanmar.

Beijing and Moscow have also blocked the UN Security Council from taking stronger action against Myanmar.

When the UNSC last month adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, which called for an end to violence and the release of all political prisoners, China, Russia and India abstained during the vote. The remaining 12 members of the powerful council voted yes.

In a report released in November, a group of international lawmakers said consistent and unqualified support, particularly from Beijing and Moscow, had enabled Myanmar’s military to sustain itself and commit human rights abuses. the man.

Beijing’s lukewarm stance on the generals means Myanmar’s anti-coup forces do not view China as their enemy.

The National Unity Government (NUG), a parallel government set up by lawmakers elected and overthrown following the military coup, opposes any attack on Chinese investments. The NUG also called on the country’s resistance forces, collectively known as the People’s Defense Force, to stay away from Chinese plans.

The pro-China stance of Myanmar’s pro-democracy politicians should come as no surprise.

Aung San Suu Kyis ousted The National League for Democracy (NLD) government has adhered to the one-China policy and failed to condemn China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The NLD and NUG sent separate congratulatory letters to President Xi Jinping at the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing last year, two sources told Al Jazeera. However, the Chinese Communist Party International Department (CPCID) only acknowledged receipt of the NLD’s letter. Indeed, the NLD is a legitimate political party in Myanmar, but the legal and political status of the NUG is undetermined for China at best, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank, DC. AlJazeera.

Myanmar’s generals have also sought to publicly align themselves with China.

The generals’ proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), strongly criticized then-US President Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan last year, which sparked an uproar. diplomatic storm between Washington and Beijing. Myanmar’s foreign minister also paid an official visit to China in March and April, inaugurating the Myanmar Consulate General in Chongqing and meeting then-foreign minister Wang Yi.

Although understated in terms of diplomatic rebuke, China’s apparent overshoot of the LMC summit is likely to unsettle Myanmar generals who may wonder if there is still more to come from their powerful bosses and friends in Beijing. .

As Louis Charbonneau told Human Rights Watch last month after Beijing and Moscow chose to abstain rather than vote against the UNSC resolution criticizing Myanmar’s military: the abstentions of China and Russia report that even the few friends of the junta have lost interest in craning their necks in defense of its atrocities.