Indonesian president says ‘deeply regrets’ past rights abuses in the country





Indonesian President Joko Widodorecognized theWednesdaya series of incidents amounting tohuman rights violations”tookplace in his country’s past, including the shed blood and the arrests that took placein 1965and 1966. In one of the darkest periods in Indonesian history, some historians and activists have estimated that at least 500,000 people were killedin the violence that began in late 1965 after General Suharto and the army seized power in a failed communist coup.A million or more people were imprisoned on suspicion of being communists. “With a clear and genuine mind and conscience, as Head of State, I recognize that there have been gross human rights violations that have occurred in many events,” he said. he declares. “And I deeply regret that these violations have occurred.” The president, commonly known as Jokowi, cited 11 other incidents, covering a period between 1965 and 2003 before his tenure as leader, including the shooting deaths and kidnapping of students during protests against the rule of three decades of Suharto in the late 1990s. Students leading the protests were targeted and there were also many casualties during this period from the Chinese community, a minority in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and sometimes dissatisfied with its perceived wealth. Jokowi said the government would seek to restore victims’ rights “fairly and wisely without denying judicial resolution”, but did not specify how. The president also cited human rights abuses in the restive Papua region, noting that his recognition came after reading results received from a team he formed in 2022 to investigate such abuses. Some activists remained skeptical and said acknowledgments and expressions of regret were not enough without cases being legally resolved in court and the perpetrators brought to trial, noting cases were often dismissed by the office. the Attorney General, who is responsible for investigating rights violations. Any expression of regret must also include a reaffirmation that “serious crimes of the past must be resolved fairly and equitably through judicial means”, said Usman Hamid of Amnesty International, adding that victims should obtain redress. Previous presidents have also acknowledged these violations. Late President Abdurrahman Wahid apologized for the 1965 bloodshed, while President BJ Habibie formed a team to investigate the violence in 1998. Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies

