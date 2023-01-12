Tesla Reaches Preliminary Deal for Electric Vehicle Factory in Indonesia





Tesla is close to a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia, people familiar with the matter say, as Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker seeks to capitalize on the South Asian nation’s reserves of key metals -East. The plant would produce up to 1 million cars a year, the people said, in line with Tesla’s ambition for all of its factories worldwide to eventually reach that capacity. The discussions include plans for several facilities around the country serving different functions, including production and supply chain, one of the people said. No deal has been signed and the deal could still fall through, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are confidential. Tesla stock closed 3.7% higher on Wednesday. The stock plunged 65% last year. Musk and Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said the talks with Tesla were led by the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment when asked about the potential deal on Wednesday. A department official did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Indonesia has long courted Tesla. President Joko Widodo visited Musk in May last year and struck a $5 billion nickel supply deal with the automaker in August. In an interview that month with Bloomberg News, Widodo said he wanted Tesla to make electric cars in the country, not just batteries, and was willing to take the time to convince Musk to see the Indonesia as more than just a supplier of key resources. An Indonesian factory would be at least the third Tesla plant outside its US home market, joining facilities in Shanghai and near Berlin. While Indonesia offers a gateway to Southeast Asia’s 675 million consumers, it’s a tough market for global automakers, with cars priced below $20,000 accounting for the bulk of sales. At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August, Musk said he expects the company to eventually build 10 to 12 factories around the world. The automaker was also in talks late last year to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in Mexico, Bloomberg reported last month. An Investor Day is scheduled to discuss expansion plans on March 1. Tesla appears to be moving forward with plans to increase capacity despite missing estimates for vehicle deliveries in each of the past three quarters and producing around 60,400 more cars than it has handed over to customers during this period. The company slashed prices in China for the second time in 10 weeks earlier this month.

