Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘world’s longest river cruise’ on Ganga on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch ‘world’s longest river cruise’ MV Ganga Vilas on Friday

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “world’s longest river cruise”, MV Ganga Vilas, and inaugurate a “tent city” on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi on January 13 via video conference.

His office said in a statement that it will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several other inland waterway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore at the event.

The MV Ganga Vilas will start its journey from Varanasi and travel about 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, passing through 27 river systems in the two countries, it said.

Prime Minister Modi said the 51-day river cruise is a unique opportunity to connect with the country’s cultural roots and experience beautiful aspects of its diversity.

The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a carrying capacity of 36 tourists and featuring all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the duration of the trip, he noted.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the cruise was organized to bring out the best of the country to showcase to the world. The cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist sites including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river “ghats” and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The trip will give tourists an opportunity to embark on an experiential journey and indulge in the art, culture, history and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.

In line with the Prime Minister’s efforts to boost river cruise tourism, the service will help unlock the sector’s huge untapped potential and herald a new era of tourism for India, he said.

The “tent city” in Varanasi has been conceptualized on the banks of the Ganges to tap into the region’s tourism potential, the prime minister’s office has said.

The project has been developed opposite the city’s ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased influx of tourists to Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

It was developed by the Varanasi Development Authority in PPP mode. Tourists will reach the ‘Tent City’ by boats from various nearby ghats. The “tent city” will be operational from October to June every year and will be dismantled for three months due to the rising water level of the river during the rainy season.

Among other projects, PM Modi will inaugurate the Haldia Multimodal Terminal in West Bengal. Developed under the Jal Marg Vikas project, it has a cargo handling capacity of approximately over three million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) and the quays are designed to accommodate vessels up to approximately 3,000 tons of deadweight (DWT).

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate four community floating jetties at Saidpur, Chochakpur, Zamania in Ghazipur district and Kanspur in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Also, the foundation stone will be laid for the five community piers in Digha, Nakta Diyara, Barh, Panapur in Patna district and Hasanpur in Samastipur district in Bihar by Prime Minister Modi.

More than 60 community jetties are being constructed along the Ganges in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to boost economic activities and improve the livelihoods of local communities in the region, the prime minister’s office said.

Community jetties would play a key role in improving people’s livelihoods by providing simple logistical solutions to small-scale farmers, fishing units, unorganized agricultural production units, horticulturists, florists and artisans focusing on economic activities in and around the hinterland of the Ganges.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Maritime Skills Development Center for the North East in Guwahati. This will help sharpen the rich talent pool in the North East region and provide better employment opportunities in the booming logistics industry.

In addition to these, the PMO said, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a ship repair facility and an elevated road at Pandu Terminal in Guwahati. The Pandu Terminal Ship Repair Facility will save valuable time as it takes more than a month for a ship to be transported to the Kolkata Repair Facility and vice versa.

Moreover, it will also lead to huge savings in terms of money, as the shipping costs of the ship will also be saved. The dedicated road linking the Pandu terminal to NH 27 will enable round-the-clock connectivity, the prime minister’s office said.