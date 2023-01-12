Aleppo administration surrender. to Turkey personal remarks: adviser to Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s adviser clarifies his remarks on the transfer of the administration of Aleppo to Ankara.

Advisor to the Chairman of the Justice and Development Party and Advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yasin Aktay Advisor to the President of the Justice and Development Party and Advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yasin Aktay, stressed that his statements regarding the transfer of the administration of Aleppo to Turkey are a personal position and a political analysis who have nothing to do with the Turkish party or government. Talk to Al Mayadeen, Aktay said his comments about Aleppo were based on a news article. Turkish official says there is no need to hand over Aleppo city to Turkey in return for Syrian refugees, adding that the United Nations could be the ones to take over the affairs in Aleppo to provide a safe environment and stable. environment for Syrian refugees. In previous remarks on the return of Syrian refugees to their country, Aktay called for the return of Aleppo to Turkish control and claimed that Turkey intervened in Aleppo at the time to prevent major massacres. This is from the Turkish newspaper Hurriyat earlier reported that the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria could meet in Moscow from January 14-16. The report said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is currently on a diplomatic tour of Africa and is expected to return to his country on January 14, after which he could travel to Moscow from January 14-16. But the Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources, that “there is no agreed date for a meeting between the Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers.” The Moscow meeting, which will include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, is expected to cover the latest issues in Syria with a focus on northern Syria, in addition to the fight against terrorism and Syrian refugees in Turkey. The foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the prospects for normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. It is also worth noting that a tripartite meeting took place last month, which included the defense ministers of Syria, Turkey and Russia in Moscow. Participants discussed potential solutions for the Syrian conflict, the refugee crisis and joint efforts to fight terrorism in Syria. Read more: The United States pressures Ankara to prevent the establishment of relations with Damascus

