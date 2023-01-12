Boris Johnson’s Partygate quip is the final nail in his comeback coffin, say Tory MPs

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Boris Johnson’s political comeback was rumored to have been dealt a fatal blow by claims the then Prime Minister joked about attending a non-socially distanced party at No 10 during the Covid restrictions, have said Tory MPs The Independent.

A number of Tory MPs have said alleged remarks by former prime ministers at the November 2020 event not denied by his spokesperson make it more likely he will be found guilty of misleading Parliament during his the next Partygate investigation.

Mr Johnson told staff he leaving drinks for outgoing communications director Lee Cain was the company’s furthest party in the UK at the moment, according to the ITV podcast Partygate: The Inside Story.

A Tory MP said the claim would make it harder for Mr Johnson to avoid a sanction at the end of the Privileges Committee investigation. It’s the final nail in his self-made homecoming coffin, the MP says The Independent.

Another senior figure, a former minister, said: “It will make the Privileges Committee investigation more difficult for Boris if this happens, he clearly knew what was going on.

They added: I fear that some of his followers are oblivious to reality and may try to cause unnecessary disruption by always pushing him. I don’t see his return as plausible.

Tory MP Gary Streeter said: It is inconceivable that he will lead us again. Conservative MPs do not want him. We got an upgrade.

Other senior Tories have expressed concern that if Mr Johnson manages to survive the inquiry by MPs and stage a comeback, the Partygate tide will never stop. More Boris stories? There is a surprise, said a minister.

The privileges committee will have the opportunity to ask Mr Johnson whether he misled Parliament about his knowledge of the Partygate events at the next hearings, which are due to start in February.

When Mr Johnson was asked about leaving on November 13, 2021 in 2021, the then Prime Minister told the Commons he was sure the guidelines were being followed and the rules were adhered to at all times.

A source at the event told the ITV podcast: I was working late, I heard the Prime Minister speak and that’s when I heard the quote: It’s the furthest party of society in the UK right now and everyone was laughing about it.

If the seven-member privileges committee rules against Mr Johnson, it could recommend a suspension severe enough to lead to the threat of a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and Ruislip. But MPs are expected to vote on any recommended sanction.

Asked if Mr Johnson had joked that the departure was furthest from society, the former Prime Ministers’ spokesman did not answer directly.

The spokesman said: During the Covid-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson has led our country through its most dangerous peacetime crisis in living memory. As prime minister during a 24/7 national emergency, he worked constantly to ensure the government did everything in its power to save lives and protect livelihoods. .

Sources close to Mr Johnson say he believed the rules were being followed while Mr Cains left drinks. The ex-Prime Minister was fined for attending his own birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, rather than the November 13, 2020 event.

The revelation was part of several damning new allegations, including claims that No 10 staff had destroyed evidence on the parties and some were seen doing so on a drunken party on the eve of the funeral of the Prince Philips in April 2021.

A source told the podcast that key party documents and evidence had been shredded ahead of the Sue Gray-led Cabinet Office investigation and possible police investigation.

There was a feeling, and an implication, that we should start suppressing the evidence before there was an investigation. And a lot of people started shredding things. All evidence of the events began to fade, they said.

Whistleblowers also told the podcast that staff corroborated their stories before filling out police questionnaires about their possible involvement in rule-breaking gatherings.

In January, The Independent revealed No 10 officials withheld evidence from Ms Grays’ team after they felt intimidated, while records on WhatsApp groups have also been deleted.

Labor said the latest Partygate claims show why Mr Johnson was utterly unfit for office, accusing him of lying to the public about how he broke the rules with reckless abandon.

While people were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones, he was breaking his own rules. And we have more evidence today of how he was doing it with reckless abandon and lying to the British people about it, a Labor spokesman said.

The Liberal Democrats have said Rishi Sunak should testify about everything he knows about the rule-breaking in No 10, including reports that files were shredded.

Chief Party Whip Wendy Chamberlain said: These shocking revelations confirm Boris Johnson’s utter disregard for the rules he has asked us all to follow. After all their sacrifices, the British people deserve the truth, no more lies and cover-ups.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Mr Johnson was living in a property owned by the wife of a wealthy Tory donor in one of London’s most exclusive areas.

TheDailyMirrorsaid the former prime minister resided at the Knightsbridge property, around the corner from Harrods, owned by Lady Bamford, the wife of JCB tycoon Lord Bamford.

In his entry on the Members’ Register of Interests, Mr Johnson declared use of accommodation provided by Lady Bamford worth an estimated £10,000 a month for three months since early September.

A source close to Mr Johnson denied a claim by the newspaper that he was living rent-free and dismissed the suggestion that he under-reported the value of the donation. All of Boris Johnson’s interests, including accommodation, are properly registered and published on the Members’ Register of Interests, the spokesman said.