Turkey releases doctor who called for chemical weapons investigation

A Turkish court on Wednesday freed an internationally renowned doctor who outraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by supporting an investigation into the military’s alleged use of chemical weapons in Iraq.

The president of the Turkish Medical Association, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, was arrested and imprisoned in October for using a television interview to highlight claims that first surfaced in media close to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party ( PKK).

The militia alleged that 17 of its fighters died in Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains of northern Iraq that month.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies for waging a bloody insurgency since 1984.

Its media are banned in Turkey and its claims are uniformly rejected by Ankara.

An Istanbul criminal court on Wednesday found Fincanci guilty of spreading “terrorist propaganda” – a charge that could have seen her jailed for seven and a half years.

But he sentenced her to less than three years in prison and ordered her immediate release while she appeals.

The judgment offers a rare setback for prosecutors in a country where thousands of government critics and political opponents – many of them Kurds – languish behind bars.

“We thought they were going to keep her in jail,” defense lawyer Meric Eyuboglu told AFP after the trial.

“We were preparing for the worst, and it’s a surprise. We’re happy for her.”

Fincanci is a forensic expert and rights advocate who helped draft a 1999 protocol that the United Nations has taken as the basis for its work on documenting torture.

His decision to add weight to the PKK allegations infuriated the Turkish military and was personally condemned by Erdogan.

The Turkish leader accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism” while the Defense Ministry called her remarks “slander”.

The trial was accompanied by heightened security measures and a strong riot police presence both inside and outside the Istanbul courthouse.

Fincanci told the court during three days of hearings that she did not expect a fair verdict after being personally attacked by Erdogan.

She cited a Turkish poll showing that “one in two people think people are in jail based on what they think”.

Fincanci’s medical association is used to supporting opposition causes and fighting with Erdogan’s government.

He criticized the Health Ministry’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and staged protests demanding better pay.

The union says all 11 members of its executive committee are now under investigation for “potential membership in a terrorist organisation”.

Fincanci herself was briefly detained in 2016 for serving as guest editor of a small newspaper read by Turkey’s Kurdish community.

But his collaborations with forensic experts working with the United Nations in places like Bosnia have drawn international attention to the trial.

“I am very happy now that Professor Sebnem Fincanci has been released,” the vice-president of the Standing Committee of European Doctors, Ole Johan Bakke, told AFP after the trial.

“But she still has a sentence hanging over her,” he added. “We have to work closely with the Turkish Medical Association to win this game as well.”

The Turkish association has undertaken to completely clear Fincanci’s name.

“Our fight will continue,” he tweeted after the verdict. “Doctors, do not be silent. The (association) cannot be silenced! »

