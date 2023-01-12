Politics
Turkey releases doctor who called for chemical weapons investigation
A Turkish court on Wednesday freed an internationally renowned doctor who outraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by supporting an investigation into the military’s alleged use of chemical weapons in Iraq.
The president of the Turkish Medical Association, Sebnem Korur Fincanci, was arrested and imprisoned in October for using a television interview to highlight claims that first surfaced in media close to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party ( PKK).
The militia alleged that 17 of its fighters died in Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains of northern Iraq that month.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies for waging a bloody insurgency since 1984.
Its media are banned in Turkey and its claims are uniformly rejected by Ankara.
An Istanbul criminal court on Wednesday found Fincanci guilty of spreading “terrorist propaganda” – a charge that could have seen her jailed for seven and a half years.
But he sentenced her to less than three years in prison and ordered her immediate release while she appeals.
The judgment offers a rare setback for prosecutors in a country where thousands of government critics and political opponents – many of them Kurds – languish behind bars.
– ‘A suprise’ –
“We thought they were going to keep her in jail,” defense lawyer Meric Eyuboglu told AFP after the trial.
“We were preparing for the worst, and it’s a surprise. We’re happy for her.”
Fincanci is a forensic expert and rights advocate who helped draft a 1999 protocol that the United Nations has taken as the basis for its work on documenting torture.
His decision to add weight to the PKK allegations infuriated the Turkish military and was personally condemned by Erdogan.
The Turkish leader accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism” while the Defense Ministry called her remarks “slander”.
The trial was accompanied by heightened security measures and a strong riot police presence both inside and outside the Istanbul courthouse.
Fincanci told the court during three days of hearings that she did not expect a fair verdict after being personally attacked by Erdogan.
She cited a Turkish poll showing that “one in two people think people are in jail based on what they think”.
Fincanci’s medical association is used to supporting opposition causes and fighting with Erdogan’s government.
– ‘Very happy’ –
He criticized the Health Ministry’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and staged protests demanding better pay.
The union says all 11 members of its executive committee are now under investigation for “potential membership in a terrorist organisation”.
Fincanci herself was briefly detained in 2016 for serving as guest editor of a small newspaper read by Turkey’s Kurdish community.
But his collaborations with forensic experts working with the United Nations in places like Bosnia have drawn international attention to the trial.
“I am very happy now that Professor Sebnem Fincanci has been released,” the vice-president of the Standing Committee of European Doctors, Ole Johan Bakke, told AFP after the trial.
“But she still has a sentence hanging over her,” he added. “We have to work closely with the Turkish Medical Association to win this game as well.”
The Turkish association has undertaken to completely clear Fincanci’s name.
“Our fight will continue,” he tweeted after the verdict. “Doctors, do not be silent. The (association) cannot be silenced! »
vid-zak/jm
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/turkey-frees-top-doctor-sought-141522361.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey releases doctor who called for chemical weapons investigation
- New software update for Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series improves Galaxy camera experience
- The former Ukrainian POW has been told the city he was fighting for has been liberated
- Naomi Osaka is pregnant! The tennis star confirms that she is expecting her first child
- At least 17 dead and a state of emergency declared as extreme storms hit California
- Here are the best fashion moments
- Sarah Sanders’ most memorable moments – BBC News
- Top 25 returning QBs in 2023 after Spencer Rattler’s announcement
- These are the best (and worst) foods for your mental health
- Increase in prostate cancer diagnoses prompts ACS ‘call for arms’
- LVMH changes direction at Louis Vuitton and Dior
- Australia cancels Afghanistan cricket series over women’s curbs | Cricket news