Boris Johnson faces subpoena in TV hearings

Boris Johnson will be summoned to televised hearings in weeks as the House of Commons Privileges Committee investigates whether the former British Prime Minister lied to MPs about the partygate affair.

The seven-person cross-party committee of MPs held its first meeting of the new year on Wednesday to look into a cache of information about unlawful gatherings in Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The documents were released by the Cabinet Office in late November, shortly after Rishi Sunak became prime minister.

The committee, majority conservative but chaired by Labor veteran Harriet Harman, has yet to hold public hearings. But the next step in his investigation will include sending out invitations, including to Johnson, to testify publicly, with each person given two weeks’ notice.

Meanwhile, Johnson issued challenges to Sunak on Tuesday night as he unveiled a portrait of himself at an event at the Carlton Club, with some Tory MPs believing the former prime minister was considering a comeback.

He is keeping his options open, he always does, said a former cabinet minister close to Johnson. But a critical privileges committee report could be a serious setback for the former prime minister.

Some Tory MPs have speculated that Johnsons supporters could start campaigning for their political hero’s return if Sunak fails to turn the Tories around before the party’s conference this fall.

In his speech at the Carlton Club, Johnson urged his colleagues to continue supporting the government, but also set out goals he wants Sunak to honour.

They included cutting taxes, extending home ownership, using Brexit freedoms and passing legislation to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain’s exit treaty from Ireland. EU that Johnson himself negotiated.

Never give up, keep fighting, keep supporting the government, keep advocating for a race to the top, opportunity and a vibrant low-tax global Britain, he said. -he declares.

However, senior government ministers have played down the prospect of Johnson returning, noting that the former prime minister decided not to challenge Sunak for the leadership last fall and is now giving well-paid speeches.

Most MPs agree that party unity is the key to giving us a chance in the next election, said a minister close to Sunak.

When the Downing Street lockdown parties were first revealed in December 2021, Johnson insisted in the Commons that all guidelines be fully followed by staff working there. The Privileges Committee investigation will determine whether the comments constituted a breach of parliamentary privilege.

The stakes are high for the former prime minister. If the committee finds him in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons. If suspended for more than 10 days, there could be a recall petition. If it is signed by more than 10% of voters in his constituency of Uxbridge, it will lead to a by-election.

A Metropolitan Police investigation into Downing Street parties found lockdown rules were broken, resulting in fines being imposed on 83 people, including Johnson. A subsequent report on the Partygate affair by senior civil servant Sue Gray heavily redacted some of her evidence and published only a handful of photographs. But the Privileges Committee may publish a more detailed document.

The government has pledged to spend up to £220,000 on legal advice to defend the former prime minister at the inquiry if necessary. Johnson’s allies have sought to undermine the privileges committee’s investigation, portraying it as a puppet court.

Separately, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen had the whip removed after he appeared to compare the delay in releasing Covid vaccine safety data with the Holocaust.

Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, tweeted on Wednesday: As a consultant cardiologist told me, this is the greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.

Simon Hart, Conservative chief whip, said Bridgen had crossed a line and caused great offense. The vaccine is the best defense against Covid we have, he said.