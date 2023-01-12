Politics
Boris Johnson faces subpoena in TV hearings
Boris Johnson will be summoned to televised hearings in weeks as the House of Commons Privileges Committee investigates whether the former British Prime Minister lied to MPs about the partygate affair.
The seven-person cross-party committee of MPs held its first meeting of the new year on Wednesday to look into a cache of information about unlawful gatherings in Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
The documents were released by the Cabinet Office in late November, shortly after Rishi Sunak became prime minister.
The committee, majority conservative but chaired by Labor veteran Harriet Harman, has yet to hold public hearings. But the next step in his investigation will include sending out invitations, including to Johnson, to testify publicly, with each person given two weeks’ notice.
Meanwhile, Johnson issued challenges to Sunak on Tuesday night as he unveiled a portrait of himself at an event at the Carlton Club, with some Tory MPs believing the former prime minister was considering a comeback.
He is keeping his options open, he always does, said a former cabinet minister close to Johnson. But a critical privileges committee report could be a serious setback for the former prime minister.
Some Tory MPs have speculated that Johnsons supporters could start campaigning for their political hero’s return if Sunak fails to turn the Tories around before the party’s conference this fall.
In his speech at the Carlton Club, Johnson urged his colleagues to continue supporting the government, but also set out goals he wants Sunak to honour.
They included cutting taxes, extending home ownership, using Brexit freedoms and passing legislation to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain’s exit treaty from Ireland. EU that Johnson himself negotiated.
Never give up, keep fighting, keep supporting the government, keep advocating for a race to the top, opportunity and a vibrant low-tax global Britain, he said. -he declares.
However, senior government ministers have played down the prospect of Johnson returning, noting that the former prime minister decided not to challenge Sunak for the leadership last fall and is now giving well-paid speeches.
Most MPs agree that party unity is the key to giving us a chance in the next election, said a minister close to Sunak.
When the Downing Street lockdown parties were first revealed in December 2021, Johnson insisted in the Commons that all guidelines be fully followed by staff working there. The Privileges Committee investigation will determine whether the comments constituted a breach of parliamentary privilege.
The stakes are high for the former prime minister. If the committee finds him in contempt of Parliament, he could be suspended from the House of Commons. If suspended for more than 10 days, there could be a recall petition. If it is signed by more than 10% of voters in his constituency of Uxbridge, it will lead to a by-election.
A Metropolitan Police investigation into Downing Street parties found lockdown rules were broken, resulting in fines being imposed on 83 people, including Johnson. A subsequent report on the Partygate affair by senior civil servant Sue Gray heavily redacted some of her evidence and published only a handful of photographs. But the Privileges Committee may publish a more detailed document.
The government has pledged to spend up to £220,000 on legal advice to defend the former prime minister at the inquiry if necessary. Johnson’s allies have sought to undermine the privileges committee’s investigation, portraying it as a puppet court.
Separately, Tory MP Andrew Bridgen had the whip removed after he appeared to compare the delay in releasing Covid vaccine safety data with the Holocaust.
Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, tweeted on Wednesday: As a consultant cardiologist told me, this is the greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.
Simon Hart, Conservative chief whip, said Bridgen had crossed a line and caused great offense. The vaccine is the best defense against Covid we have, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/60d0d90f-9735-4281-8fa7-f5b811ac13d9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson faces subpoena in TV hearings
- Turkish envoy takes up post in Israel as ties heat up
- Sam Bankman-Fried Responds to Fraud Allegations: I Didn’t Steal Funds
- Ellen DeGeneres posted a video of the street flooding near her home in California
- Citing Taliban, Australia nixes Afghan cricket series | Sport
- EKU outscores Knights despite Merkle’s 32 points, 18 rebounds
- Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Dior By ERL Lunar Capsule
- Microsoft 365 Basic offers 100 GB of storage and more perks
- Free beginner’s table tennis lessons start January 10 – Leisure World Weekly
- Ubisoft (UBI) Stock Tank 21% After Guidance Cut, Game Canceled
- Avs great Joe Sakic named to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee
- Where will menswear go in 2023? 7 experts give their opinion.