More migrants to return to a more stable Syria – Erdogan





As the recent dialogue between Trkiye, Russia and Syria yields results, the number of Syrian refugees returning to their homeland will increase, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on January 11.

Tendency reports citing

Hurriyet Daily News. As the security environment in northern Syria improves, the return of Syrians to their homes is accelerating, Erdogan said at the International Conference of Mediators. Recalling that Trkiye had started building brick houses in northern Syria for returnees, Erdogan said they wanted these people to live humanely in their country. We wanted to save these people from tents in the snow and winter. We wanted to prepare a human way of life for them by placing briquettes in the houses, he said. So far, around 550,000 refugees have returned to the areas that Trkiye cleared of terrorism and secured, Erdogan pointed out. These numbers will increase as the diplomatic contacts that we as Trkiye, Russia and Syria have had for some time bear fruit. We will continue to fulfill our duty of brotherhood, good neighborliness and humanity, he said. Citing the ban on education imposed on women in Afghanistan by the Taliban regime, Erdogan said: “We find inhumane and anti-Islamic the recent understanding of preventing girls wearing headscarves from being educated in universities and colleges. schools in Afghanistan. Girls [in Afghanistan] should get an education. No one should define or tell us anything that prevents them from Islam. Islam does not accept such a thing, he said. The president also criticized international actors for taking no action against those who persecute refugees. We continue to defend human rights not with words, but with responsibility and we will continue to do so. We continue to work with other areas with the same principled attitude, he said. We are contributing to the solution of the food and energy crisis affecting the lives of billions of people by implementing the grain corridor and the prisoner exchange agreement across the Black Sea, Erdogan added. Emphasizing that human rights were one of the main items on the global agenda, Erdogan noted: Almost everyone, from local politicians to the media, from academics to international organizations, is talking about human rights. man and freedoms. Meetings are held, decisions are made and statements are made on the preservation and defense of human rights all over the world. However, fundamental human rights, including the right to life, are constantly violated. He underlined that new violations were added to current violations that already violated human rights, freedoms and dignity in many parts of the world, from Syria to Palestine, from Yemen to Arakan and from Turkestan to Africa. Erdogan continued, Crises that should bring us together and evoke our sense of mercy can, on the contrary, sometimes alienate people from humanitarian values. The COVID-19 pandemic, immigrants and the conflicts erupting in our region are the starkest examples of this bitter truth. We remember with embarrassment the selfish acts deployed by countries, considered developed, to protect themselves during the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.trend.az/world/turkey/3693926.html

