Countries have become a haven for terrorists fleeing Turkey, says President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday criticized countries he said have become a haven for terrorists fleeing Turkish justice.

“Bloody murderers, who understand the right to life, which is the most fundamental human right, are protected under the pretext of political asylum seekers, and can lead their lives freely without being subject to any judicial investigation.

“I would like to express with regret that some of the countries with which we are under the roof of NATO, the Council of Europe or the UN have turned into havens for bandits fleeing Turkish justice,” Erdogan said. at the International Conference of Mediators in the capital. Ankara.

On the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan said: “As it is known, the leader of FETO, who killed our 252 citizens on July 15 and bombed our parliament and the presidential building, can go on to monitor his terrorist organization from his mansion in America.”

FETO orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, especially the military, police and judiciary.

Erdogan said members of the PKK terror group, who are wanted with a red notice, can stage protests in central Europe under police auspices and attack Turkish citizens and officials.

The events in Paris are the latest example, the Turkish leader said, adding: “I hope that incidents which show the error of distinguishing between good and bad terrorists will usher in a new era in the fight against terrorism”.

European countries must take action against supporters of terrorism, Erdogan urged, warning that otherwise terrorism would spread like a “cancer”.

In late December, supporters of the PKK terror group gathered at the site of a deadly shooting in Paris, carrying out acts of violence and clashing with security forces in ensuing protests over the next two days that claimed 31 police officers injured, as well as a demonstrator.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Some 550,000 Syrians returned home free of terrorists

Erdogan said Turkey has taken in more than 4 million oppressed people and victims of various incidents, including 3.5 million Syrians who fled conflict areas.

So far, around 550,000 Syrians from Türkiye have returned to areas of Syria that Ankara has cleared of terrorists, he said.

“These numbers will increase as the diplomatic contacts that we as Russia, Syria and Turkey have had for some time yield results,” Erdogan added.

On December 28, the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia and the Syrian regime met in Moscow for talks. At the meeting, senior defense officials agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey will continue to fulfill its duties until peace and stability are established in Syria.

Regarding Greece’s illegal pushbacks of irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish leader said the number of migrants rescued last year had reached 20,000.

“On the other hand, countries that leave refugees to die at sea, in the Aegean, or even kill them deliberately by sinking their boats, beat them, rob them and force them out of their borders, unfortunately, are held in high esteem. esteem.

“Despite all the images, witnesses, news and complaints, unfortunately no action is taken against those who see this persecution of immigrants,” Erdogan said.

Russia–Ukraine War

During the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey contributed to the solution of the food and energy crisis, which negatively affected the lives of billions of people, by setting up the grain corridor through the Black Sea and the agreement of exchange of prisoners, Erdogan said.

On the possible opening of a humanitarian corridor, Erdogan said: “(Turkey’s chief mediator) Seref (Malkoc) made a proposal regarding a corridor, especially for the wounded, we are already ready for that.

“We are bringing the wounded not only from Russia and Ukraine, but also from Syria, Azerbaijan and Libya, to be treated in our hospitals and sent back.”

On Afghanistan’s ban on higher education for young women, Erdogan said preventing girls’ education is “inhumane and un-Islamic”, adding, “There is nothing such in our religion. These girls should be educated.”

Erdogan also said that in many parts of the world, people’s most basic human rights continue to be “flagrantly” violated.