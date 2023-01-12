Politics
Countries have become a haven for terrorists fleeing Turkey, says President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday criticized countries he said have become a haven for terrorists fleeing Turkish justice.
“Bloody murderers, who understand the right to life, which is the most fundamental human right, are protected under the pretext of political asylum seekers, and can lead their lives freely without being subject to any judicial investigation.
“I would like to express with regret that some of the countries with which we are under the roof of NATO, the Council of Europe or the UN have turned into havens for bandits fleeing Turkish justice,” Erdogan said. at the International Conference of Mediators in the capital. Ankara.
On the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan said: “As it is known, the leader of FETO, who killed our 252 citizens on July 15 and bombed our parliament and the presidential building, can go on to monitor his terrorist organization from his mansion in America.”
FETO orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, especially the military, police and judiciary.
Erdogan said members of the PKK terror group, who are wanted with a red notice, can stage protests in central Europe under police auspices and attack Turkish citizens and officials.
The events in Paris are the latest example, the Turkish leader said, adding: “I hope that incidents which show the error of distinguishing between good and bad terrorists will usher in a new era in the fight against terrorism”.
European countries must take action against supporters of terrorism, Erdogan urged, warning that otherwise terrorism would spread like a “cancer”.
In late December, supporters of the PKK terror group gathered at the site of a deadly shooting in Paris, carrying out acts of violence and clashing with security forces in ensuing protests over the next two days that claimed 31 police officers injured, as well as a demonstrator.
In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
Some 550,000 Syrians returned home free of terrorists
Erdogan said Turkey has taken in more than 4 million oppressed people and victims of various incidents, including 3.5 million Syrians who fled conflict areas.
So far, around 550,000 Syrians from Türkiye have returned to areas of Syria that Ankara has cleared of terrorists, he said.
“These numbers will increase as the diplomatic contacts that we as Russia, Syria and Turkey have had for some time yield results,” Erdogan added.
On December 28, the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia and the Syrian regime met in Moscow for talks. At the meeting, senior defense officials agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.
Erdogan stressed that Turkey will continue to fulfill its duties until peace and stability are established in Syria.
Regarding Greece’s illegal pushbacks of irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish leader said the number of migrants rescued last year had reached 20,000.
“On the other hand, countries that leave refugees to die at sea, in the Aegean, or even kill them deliberately by sinking their boats, beat them, rob them and force them out of their borders, unfortunately, are held in high esteem. esteem.
“Despite all the images, witnesses, news and complaints, unfortunately no action is taken against those who see this persecution of immigrants,” Erdogan said.
Russia–Ukraine War
During the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey contributed to the solution of the food and energy crisis, which negatively affected the lives of billions of people, by setting up the grain corridor through the Black Sea and the agreement of exchange of prisoners, Erdogan said.
On the possible opening of a humanitarian corridor, Erdogan said: “(Turkey’s chief mediator) Seref (Malkoc) made a proposal regarding a corridor, especially for the wounded, we are already ready for that.
“We are bringing the wounded not only from Russia and Ukraine, but also from Syria, Azerbaijan and Libya, to be treated in our hospitals and sent back.”
On Afghanistan’s ban on higher education for young women, Erdogan said preventing girls’ education is “inhumane and un-Islamic”, adding, “There is nothing such in our religion. These girls should be educated.”
Erdogan also said that in many parts of the world, people’s most basic human rights continue to be “flagrantly” violated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/countries-became-shelter-for-terrorists-fleeing-turkiye-says-president-erdogan/2785221
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Countries have become a haven for terrorists fleeing Turkey, says President Erdogan
- OL Kory Symington is committed to UCLA Football as a Preferred Walk-On
- Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan in response to Taliban treatment of women
- Red hot eagles hit the road in Eastern Kentucky
- Microsoft wants a moratorium on FTC litigation pending gamer’s Activision lawsuit
- Vaginal swabs can be used to predict the likelihood of premature birth
- Department of Health cervical cancer screening, promotion of HPV vaccine
- The Hillers Boys hockey eyes return to the tournament
- Can six minutes of vigorous cycling put the brakes on Alzheimer’s disease?
- sitting too much?Take a 5 minute walk every 30 minutes for good health
- Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant and will not be performing in 2023
- Here is a portrait of Boris Johnson and he is completely wrong