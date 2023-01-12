Politics
Boris Johnson said he was at ‘the most socially distance-free party in the UK’
Boris Johnson is said to have joked that he was at society’s furthest party in the UK during a No 10 start during the pandemic.
The former prime minister faces a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the partygate scandal.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson did not deny the comment, but said he was working constantly to ensure the government was doing all it could to save lives.
ITV News reports that the comments were made as staff gathered to hear him toast outgoing Director of Communications Lee Cain in November 2020.
At the time, there was a second nationwide lockdown which banned indoor gatherings except in circumstances such as work-related reasons.
Sue Gray said the November event was not planned in advance, but happened on Friday at wine hour, an event that took place regularly at No 10.
The comment is among a number of allegations made in a new podcast, Partygate: The Inside Story.
He reports a source said: I was working late, music came on, the mumbling kind of got up, and there were a lot of people around, but this time I walked out because I heard the Prime Minister speaking and that’s when I heard the quote: It’s the most socially distant party in the UK right now, and everyone was laughing about it.
He was fined for attending his own birthday celebrations in June 2020, rather than the alleged party mentioned by the ITV source.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: During the Covid-19 pandemic, Boris Johnson has led our country through its most dangerous peacetime crisis in living memory.
As prime minister during a 24/7 national emergency, he worked constantly to ensure the government did everything in its power to save lives and protect livelihoods. .
Mr Johnson pays a heartfelt tribute to the heroic frontline workers who have fought the pandemic, many of whom have lost their lives.
Their service to our country will forever be etched in our memories.
He is also hugely grateful for the efforts of the hardworking staff who worked in central government, the vast majority of them civil servants who helped coordinate the UK’s national response from 10 Downing Street, across Whitehall. and throughout the wider UK government.
Their work was crucial as they helped organize the UK Government’s response during a national emergency.
But the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said: These shocking revelations confirm Boris Johnson’s utter disregard for the rules he has asked us all to follow. He laughed and celebrated while the rest of the country suffered.
Tory MPs should be ashamed of supporting Johnson for so long and that some are even considering putting him back at No 10.
Rishi Sunak must agree to testify under oath to the party’s inquiry into everything he knows about the rule violation in Number 10, including reports that files were shredded. After all their sacrifices, the British people deserve the truth, no more lies and cover-ups.
Among other claims in the podcast is how staff corroborated their stories before completing Metropolitan Police questionnaires.
The report also suggests that a No 10 party on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021 was even wilder than previously thought.
It is claimed that at least two couples were getting along and touching, and two other staff were on top of each other in a kitchen area.
The podcast reports that only half of the parties that have taken place have been investigated by Ms Gray.
