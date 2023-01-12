Israeli President invites Turkiyes Erdogan to visit, receives envoy





International community’s silence perpetuates Israeli violence against Palestinians, experts say

RAMALLAH: Palestinian officials have blamed the silence of the international community for the relentless pursuit of Israeli racist crimes, practices and laws.

It came as the Israeli army killed three Palestinians in separate incidents in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, according to Palestinian medical sources: Samir Aslan, 41, from Qalandia camp, north of Jerusalem ; Ahmed Abu Junaid, 21, from Balata camp in Nablus; and Sanad Samamra, 18, from the town of Samu near Hebron.

Abu Junaid was shot in the head during an Israeli army raid, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Aslan was arrested while trying to defend his son, Ramzi, who was arrested during a massive raid on their camp. Aslan was bleeding but Israeli forces prevented him from receiving first aid, sources said.

The crime of executing Aslan in his home in Qalandia camp is part of a series of daily crimes committed by the fascist Israeli occupation army, said Rawhi Fattouh, chairman of the Palestinian National Council.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupation army has executed seven people, injured dozens and destroyed numerous properties.

The silence of the international community on the racist crimes, practices and laws of the Israeli occupations that target our Palestinian people and their existence, allows Israel to persist in its crimes and to become a state above the law, flouting all international human rights agreements, resolutions and principles.

This week, Israeli authorities said they would revoke the citizenship or residency of any prisoner accused of carrying out an attack or receiving funds from the Palestinian Authority to participate in one.

According to the bill, a citizen or resident who is proven to have received money from the PA for committing a terrorist act will be considered as someone who, on his own initiative, renounced his citizenship or residence, and the Home Secretary revoke their status.

Senior Palestinian sources said US authorities were working quietly with the Palestinians and the new Israeli government in an effort to prevent further actions that could undermine the fragile Palestinian Authority.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, held talks in Ramallah on Thursday with Hadi Amr, the US Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, during which he stressed the need for a political horizon that preserves the two-State solution within the framework of international legitimacy, and that Israel cease all its unilateral measures and its daily attacks against the Palestinian people, which destroy this solution and create a difficult and complex atmosphere which affects security and stability.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh also met with Amr and told him that the US administration must act urgently to end unilateral Israeli measures and threats that undermine national authority and systematically end the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

Shtayyeh said the upcoming visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to the region should send a message of hope to the Palestinian people and a clear statement calling on the Israeli government to end its violations and its unilateral measures, and respect international laws and signed agreements.

He also called on the American authorities to exert real pressure on the Israeli government to release the Palestinian funds that it illegally collects.

The Palestinian people and their leaders will not accept the fait accompli, and we will advance in the popular, political, diplomatic and legal struggle in the face of Israeli measures, he added.

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News: While the administration of US President Joe Bidens could not fulfill its promise to the Palestinians to open a US consulate in East Jerusalem, it adjusted the U.S. representative office to send its reports directly to the U.S. State Department. and not at the Washington Embassy in Jerusalem.

The United States has not yet exerted pressure on Israel, and the pursuit of this method will not be enough to deter Israel from continuing its aggressive policy towards the Palestinians.

A tough US policy toward Israel will not work, he added.

If the United States really and sincerely wants to help the PA and prevent its collapse, Al-Khatib said, it could provide financial aid to the authority and pressure Israel not to deduct money from Palestinian taxes.

Washington could also pressure its Arab friends to help the Palestinians financially, he suggested.

The United States is doing nothing to reduce Israeli aggression toward the PA and to ensure the PA’s survival and prevent its collapse, he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have begun laying cement blocks for a new segregation wall in the northern West Bank, blocking access to thousands of acres of farmland owned by Palestinian families in surrounding villages. . Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved construction of the 9-meter-tall wall, which will span 100 kilometers and is being built in stages, in November.

