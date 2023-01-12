Boris Johnson receives a million euro donation from a former Brexit party supporter | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has received a £1million donation from a Thailand-based British businessman who previously donated millions of pounds to the Newly Freed Nigel Farages Brexit Party register of members’ interests showed. Christopher Harborne, a tech industry investor who had previously donated to the Conservatives but gave £6million to the Brexit party ahead of the 2019 general election, handed the £1million donation to Johnsons personal office, set place after his departure from No 10. The Boris Johnson Ltd office was set up in October last year. Companies House records show that its only original manager was Johnson’s longtime aide, Shelly Williams-Walker. She has since been replaced by Ann Sindall, another close ally of the former prime minister, who was his secretary when he edited the Spectator magazine and continued to work with him when he was mayor of London. The Companies House entry lists the purpose of business only as other business support service activities. Past prime ministers often set up offices to manage their post-Downing Street activities. However, the size of the donation, one of the largest on record for an individual British politician rather than a party, and a staunch Brexit supporter, will increase speculation that Johnson may be planning some sort of comeback. Harborne, who started out as a management consultant, has lived in Thailand for about 20 years, where he is also known by the Thai name Chakrit Sakunkrit. The interest register, updated monthly, shows that in addition to this donation, Johnson earned just over 250,000 for two speeches in December, meaning he made more than 1.2 million speeches since leaving No 10 in September. It also shows that Johnson and his family are still supported by the billionaire Bamford family, who are close friends of the former prime minister and also strong Brexit supporters. Anthony and Carole Bamford provided two homes in December, said to cost £10,000 each for the month. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. The Bamfords Anthony Bamford chairs the eponymous family business of diggers which has provided the Johnsons with free accommodation since leaving Downing Street. Johnson also declared free use of a VIP suite at Heathrow Airport twice in late November and December. He has used those VIP facilities at Heathrow or Gatwick 15 times since August.

