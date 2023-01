Security breach during PM Modis Hubbali’s tour after a youth with a garland rushed towards him

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security was breached during a roadshow in Karnatakas Hubbali on Thursday after a 10-year-old boy rushed Modi for the garland, however, security officials managed to intercept him at time.

Modi, who joined Hubballi to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival, was heading to the scene in a convoy. It was a planned roadshow where the road was barricaded and the public was not allowed. Despite local police providing security, a boy wearing a garland rushed towards Modi who was waving at the audience. The Prime Minister’s Special Protection Unit (SPG) immediately intercepted him and seized the garland and handed it to the Prime Minister who put it inside his car. The minor was later detained by Hubballi Police. Police later said it was not a security breach and they are investigating how the boy managed to evade such tight security. Police have not yet released the identity of the child, but said his parents have been summoned. #LOOK | Karnataka: A young man breaches PM Modi’s security blanket to give him a garland, snatched by security personnel, during his tour in Hubballi. (Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023 It can be recalled that the Prime Minister’s security was breached during his visit to Punjab as he traveled to Ferozepur for an election rally. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level and galvanize them towards nation building. It brings together diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the PMO said. This year the festival is held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from January 12-16 and this year’s theme is Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat. The festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will see plenary discussions on five themes emerging from the G20 and Y20 events such as the future of work, industry, innovation and 21st century skills; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared-Youth Future in Democracy and Governance; and health and well-being. The summit will see the participation of more than sixty eminent experts. Several competitive and non-competitive events will also take place. Competitive events will include folk dances and songs and will be organized to give impetus to local traditional cultures. Non-competitive events will include Yogathon which aims to mobilize nearly 10 lakh people to do yoga. Eight Indigenous sports and martial arts will also be showcased at the event by national-level performers. Other attractions include a food festival, a young artist camp, adventure sports activities, special Know Your Army, Navy and Air Force camps, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/pm-accepts-garland-offered-boy-breaking-barricade-hubballi-roadshow-8378276/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos