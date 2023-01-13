Politics
Boris Johnson’s staff had sex on lockdown party No 10
Some of Boris Johnson’s staff allegedly had sex at a party in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philips’ funeral while strict Covid restrictions were still in place.
Two couples were seen getting intimate by multiple witnesses at a raucous party that continued after 4 a.m., according to The temperature with a couple seen entering an office with the lights off.
Another couple were seen making out in a No 10 kitchen before retreating to an office, the newspaper said. They came out of the dark room pissed off.
The latest claims emerged as the former Prime Minister came under pressure over a joke he allegedly made about leaving on November 13, 2020, being the furthest from society in the UK .
The undisputed claim by his spokesperson made at the No 10 going away party for ex-director of communications Lee Cain, an official told ITVsparty portal: The inside story.
The revelation is part of several damning new allegations, including claims that No 10 staff shredded evidence and that staff were seen doing so at the April 16, 2021 party, the day before the funeral of Philips in April 2021.
About 30 people attended the two leaving events which took place the day before the funeral, which Mr Johnson did not attend.
Staff brought a suitcase of wine bought from the co-op to the party, which saw the two events merge. All socializing indoors was banned at the time and gatherings were only allowed for business purposes.
A source told the ITV podcast that key documents and evidence on parties during the pandemic had been shredded ahead of the investigation by Sue Gray-Cabinet’s office and a possible police investigation.
But No 10 said on Thursday that staff had been told to retain all information about the returnees. There has been an investigation into these incidents which have been reported and have also been reviewed by Met Police, official spokesman Rishi Sunaks said.
The Number 10 spokesperson added: At all times, staff have been given clear instructions to retain any relevant information and cooperate with the investigation. The [Sue Gray] report has been published in its entirety.
Conservative MPs said The Independent that the rumor that Mr Johnson’s political comeback has been dealt a fatal blow by claims that he joked about attending a non-socially distant party.
One said it would be more difficult for Mr Johnson to avoid a sanction at the end of the Privileges Committee investigation. It’s the final nail in his self-made homecoming coffin, the MP saysThe Independent.
Another senior figure, a former minister, said: “It will make the Privileges Committee investigation more difficult for Boris if this happens, he clearly knew what was going on.
Labor said the latest Partygate claims show why Mr Johnson was utterly unfit for office, accusing him of lying to the public about how he broke the rules with reckless abandon.
The Liberal Democrats have said Rishi Sunak is expected to testify about everything he knows about the rule-breaking in Number 10, including reports that files were shredded.
Mr Johnson was fined as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into rallies held in Downing Street while social distancing restrictions were in place.
However, the then Prime Minister was fined for attending his own birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 rather than the departure on November 13, 2020, which saw fines imposed on the personal.
