No security breach: Police after youths rush to Prime Minister Modi’s car in Hubballi | bangalore

Hubballi Dharwad Police have denied there was a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security cover during a roadshow on Thursday ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in the city of Karnataka.

A youth apparently broke through a barricade and rushed towards Modi’s car during the roadshow.

There was no such breach in the prime minister’s security blanket. A person tried to give a garland to PM Modi during his roadshow. We are collecting more information about the person, ANI news agency quoted Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, HubballiDharwad as saying.

Watch: PM Modi’s security breached at Hubballi in Karnataka. Look what happened.

Sources also told ANI that everyone present in the compound, where this boy came from, had been properly searched by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the whole area had been properly disinfected by the security agencies. This is not a serious breach, a source said.

Modi stood on the running board of his moving car and waved to a cheering crowd that lined both sides of the road as he made his way to the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

Modi held out his hand to accept the garland but was unable to reach out to the boy. The security guards accompanying him on the road grabbed the garland and handed it to the PM who put it inside the car.

Police and traffic officers on duty immediately pulled the boy back and took him away. Along the route, Modi waved to the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting the slogans “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, news agency PTI reported.

The report added that in some places people poured flower petals as his cavalcade slowly crossed the stretch. Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Hubballi on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-led Karnataka will go to assembly elections in May.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)