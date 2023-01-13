Politics
Why China is changing its tone on business
Chinese leader Xi Jinping used his annual New Year’s Eve speech in 2021 to salute the patriotic achievements of the Chinese people. In a year marked by a crackdown on tech companies, restrictions on borrowing by the country’s property companies and a refusal to budge on restrictive Covid policies, Mr Xi made no direct mention of the economy. or business.
In the first minute of his last addressMr. Xi praised the country’s economy, still the second largest in the world, and explained that China had cut taxes and duties and introduced measures to ease the burden on businesses. Weeks earlier, at a meeting to set policy goals for 2023, Xi and other top leaders expressed the need to support the economy and pledged to support the private sector.
The China Inc. disciplinarian turned cheerleader.
China’s economy enjoys strong resilience, enormous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals supporting its long-term growth have remained strong, Xi said in his speech, while urging the Chinese people to remain confident.
Taking a cue from the summit, Chinese officials have in recent weeks embraced the kind of pro-business language that has been lacking in recent years. With the same fervor it once championed the need for all-out war on Covid, China is waging a campaign to persuade businesses that it is prioritizing economic growth.
Mr. Xi’s signature initiatives of only a few years ago are beginning to be reversed. After recently forcing Jack Ma, China’s most notorious tech tycoon, to relinquish control of a valuable asset, there are signs that Big Tech may finally be stepping out of the regulatory niche.
Like when China suddenly reversed course on its zero Covid strategy a month ago, this latest about-face is recognition of the fragility of the national economy. Growth is at its slowest pace in decades, hampered by a slumped property market, a lack of promising jobs for young people, consumer confidence rattled by years of rigid Covid policies and local government coffers exhausted.
In recent years, China had moved away from a business-friendly market overhaul in favor of a more state-controlled economy in which commercial interests were secondary to the goals of the Chinese Communist Party. China’s handling of the pandemic and growing ideological influence over its economic policies have many businesspeople wondering if the country remains a reliable place to operate. Companies like Apple have sought with greater urgency to diversify outside of China.
After taming the influence of powerful internet conglomerates through aggressive regulation, China’s central bank said this week that it relaxed the surveillance technology companies. Through a series of measures launched last month, China has gradually lifted restrictions on heavy borrowing by property developers and signaled its intention to continue to do so.
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun told state media that the country plans to spend heavily in 2023 to support an economic recovery through a mix of stimulus spending, subsidies and tax cuts.
Whether these changes will be enough remains to be seen.
There’s a lack of confidence right now, and it’s not going away, said Duncan Clark, chairman of BDA, a Beijing-based investment advisory firm. He said companies now take on greater risk by operating in China than in the past.
Xiang Songzuo, a Chinese economist and former head of the People’s Bank of China, said he did not believe there had been a fundamental change in the Chinese leadership’s approach to business, but that their language had softened due to the sluggish economy.
In today’s economy, China needs private companies to invest more, hire more, and pay more taxes. As a result, the tone changed to reassure and appease them, Xiang said. But the tension remains as China wants to keep control over private companies and will not leave oversight solely to markets or existing laws.
From around 2020, China has stepped up scrutiny of the business and data-gathering practices of its biggest tech companies like ride-hailing service Didi Global and Ant Group, the fintech sister company of e-commerce giant Alibaba. .
Chinese authorities abruptly suspended Ant Group’s IPO at the end of this year after Ma criticized China’s banking sector as backward. Chinese regulators forced Ant to register as a financial holding company and separate its payment app from its financial services. Public registration never took place.
Then last month, the tone changed. Outlining its policy goals for this year, Chinese officials said they foresee more standardized oversight of tech companies.
In what appeared to be a coda of China’s crackdown on Big Tech, Ant Group announced on Saturday that Mr. Ma would relinquish control of the company.
Around the time Ant announced the change in control, Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary at the People’s Bank of China, said the so-called rectification campaign at top tech companies was basically complete.
China also said it would take the necessary steps to revive a housing market, which has come under pressure from Beijing’s efforts in recent years to rein in the reckless borrowing habits of property companies.
The government, alarmed by the steep decline in the property market and growing unrest over unfinished apartment buildings, has removed many of the debt restrictions designed to hold back business. China has also urged banks to lend more to developers to complete unfinished apartments, while making it easier for developers to borrow.
These measures, however, fail to address a fundamental problem: Chinese consumers, once enthusiastic real estate buyers, are not interested. Sales at the top 100 real estate developers fell more than 40% last year from a year earlier, according to China Index Academy, a real estate research firm.
The challenges facing Chinese companies extend beyond its borders. Jacob Rothman, co-chief executive of Velong Enterprises, a cooking and grilling equipment maker based in the southern province of Guangdong, said the economic outlook in China will not improve until Beijing and Washington have continued to escalate tensions for political gain at home.
As China has become the global factory, Mr. Rothmans’ company has grown from a single manufacturing site 20 years ago to six factories in the country today. It now employs more than 1,000 Chinese workers, who produce many common kitchen items, including bowls, knives and other kitchen equipment.
Mr. Rothman, an American who has lived in China for more than two decades, says it is difficult to continue investing without an improvement in diplomatic relations, which began to deteriorate during the Trump-era trade war. Exports represent about 20% of the Chinese economy and the United States remains the largest buyer of Chinese products.
While it’s hard to replicate China’s productivity and efficiency elsewhere, Velong has added facilities in countries like Vietnam and Cambodia because customers fear they are too dependent on China. It’s a concern that has become more pressing, he said.
Right now it’s a must, and people are specifically saying we want an option other than China, Rothman said.
Chang Che contributed reporting.
