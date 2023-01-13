Why China is changing its tone on business

Chinese leader Xi Jinping used his annual New Year’s Eve speech in 2021 to salute the patriotic achievements of the Chinese people. In a year marked by a crackdown on tech companies, restrictions on borrowing by the country’s property companies and a refusal to budge on restrictive Covid policies, Mr Xi made no direct mention of the economy. or business.

In the first minute of his last addressMr. Xi praised the country’s economy, still the second largest in the world, and explained that China had cut taxes and duties and introduced measures to ease the burden on businesses. Weeks earlier, at a meeting to set policy goals for 2023, Xi and other top leaders expressed the need to support the economy and pledged to support the private sector.

The China Inc. disciplinarian turned cheerleader.

China’s economy enjoys strong resilience, enormous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals supporting its long-term growth have remained strong, Xi said in his speech, while urging the Chinese people to remain confident.

Taking a cue from the summit, Chinese officials have in recent weeks embraced the kind of pro-business language that has been lacking in recent years. With the same fervor it once championed the need for all-out war on Covid, China is waging a campaign to persuade businesses that it is prioritizing economic growth.