Politics
Turkey rages over video of Kurdish group in Sweden calling Erdogan a ‘dictator’
Turkey on Thursday denounced an inflammatory video made by a Kurdish group in Sweden showing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being hanged and calling him a “dictator”.
The Swedish ambassador to Turkey has been summoned by the Foreign Ministry, a diplomatic source told AFP.
The incident comes amid a long-running diplomatic row between Turkey and Sweden, as well as Finland, over their NATO membership.
Ankara has blocked Stockholm’s entry into the Western military alliance since May, accusing it of harboring members of the PKK, a Kurdish militia that has waged a violent independence struggle against the Turkish state for decades.
Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist group.
The video shows the execution of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, then a mannequin that could vaguely represent Erdogan hanging from a rope.
History has shown that this is how dictators end, reads the video posted on Twitter by the Rojava Committee (the name of the Kurdish territories in northern Syria).
“It’s time for Erdogan to step down before he ends up hanged in Taksim,” referring to the main square in the Turkish capital, Istanbul.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the video as “a clear violation of Sweden’s promises under the Memorandum of Understanding [signed between the countries in June]”We demand that this type of terrorist action should no longer be allowed.”
Ankara said the perpetrators of the video should be “identified and found… [so] that the necessary measures [can] be taken,” he added.
Kurdish rights activists and groups have warned against Sweden agreeing to Turkey’s political demands, including the extradition of Kurds and criticism of the Turkish president.
“When you show an autocratic regime that you are ready to change your laws and violate the rights of your people in their name, this regime will continue to demand more,” tweeted Meghan Bodette, research director at the Kurdish Organization. for peace, Sunday. .
“That’s the only possible outcome when you make concessions to leaders like Erdogan,” she added.
According to Fahrettin Altun, spokesperson for the Turkish president, “that the PKK defies the Swedish authorities in the heart of Stockholm proves that they have not taken the necessary measures against terrorism, contrary to what they recently assured”
“Sweden must keep its promises,” he insisted in a series of messages on Twitter.
At present, Altun warned that “it would be futile to expect Turkey to make concessions”, noting that his country had been “a member of NATO for 70 years”.
According to NATO rules, all members must agree before a new one can be admitted.
Writing on Twitter, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemned the video, although it did not seem to satisfy Turkey.
Stockholm supports “an open debate on political choices”, but “strongly refutes threats and hatred against political representatives”, he wrote.
Since applying for NATO membership in May, Sweden has tried to accommodate Turkey’s demands.
As soon as he became prime minister, Ulf Kristersson went to Ankara, followed by his foreign minister, and Sweden toughened up its anti-terrorism laws.
In early December, Sweden deported a PKK member to Turkey. But the Turkish government continues to demand more.
Last weekend, Kristersson said Turkey had demands that Sweden could not – and would not – meet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/01/12/turkey-rages-after-video-by-kurdish-group-in-sweden-calls-erdogan-dictator
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey rages over video of Kurdish group in Sweden calling Erdogan a ‘dictator’
- Hollywood Hills home offers glittering views for $8.9 million
- Billie Eilish Wears Lacey Nightgown in New Instagram Photos
- Why China is changing its tone on business
- US deficit fell to $1.4 trillion in 2022
- Florence Pugh is Vogue’s winter cover star: How she became Hollywood’s most entrenched superstar
- Usman Khawaja on racing and breaking down the inner sanctum of crickets
- The retired US general called Putin’s change of battlefield a “strange move”.
- No security breach: Police after youths rush to Prime Minister Modi’s car in Hubballi | bangalore
- Inflation slows, good news for US consumers and the Fed
- Leaders of Canada, US and Mexico ‘strengthen partnership’ at summit – BBC News
- USGS announces more than 400 small earthquakes in 2022 | Environment