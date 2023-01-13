Turkey rages over video of Kurdish group in Sweden calling Erdogan a ‘dictator’

Turkey on Thursday denounced an inflammatory video made by a Kurdish group in Sweden showing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being hanged and calling him a “dictator”.

The Swedish ambassador to Turkey has been summoned by the Foreign Ministry, a diplomatic source told AFP.

The incident comes amid a long-running diplomatic row between Turkey and Sweden, as well as Finland, over their NATO membership.

Ankara has blocked Stockholm’s entry into the Western military alliance since May, accusing it of harboring members of the PKK, a Kurdish militia that has waged a violent independence struggle against the Turkish state for decades.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist group.

The video shows the execution of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, then a mannequin that could vaguely represent Erdogan hanging from a rope.

History has shown that this is how dictators end, reads the video posted on Twitter by the Rojava Committee (the name of the Kurdish territories in northern Syria).

“It’s time for Erdogan to step down before he ends up hanged in Taksim,” referring to the main square in the Turkish capital, Istanbul.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the video as “a clear violation of Sweden’s promises under the Memorandum of Understanding [signed between the countries in June]”We demand that this type of terrorist action should no longer be allowed.”

Ankara said the perpetrators of the video should be “identified and found… [so] that the necessary measures [can] be taken,” he added.

Kurdish rights activists and groups have warned against Sweden agreeing to Turkey’s political demands, including the extradition of Kurds and criticism of the Turkish president.

“When you show an autocratic regime that you are ready to change your laws and violate the rights of your people in their name, this regime will continue to demand more,” tweeted Meghan Bodette, research director at the Kurdish Organization. for peace, Sunday. .

“That’s the only possible outcome when you make concessions to leaders like Erdogan,” she added.

According to Fahrettin Altun, spokesperson for the Turkish president, “that the PKK defies the Swedish authorities in the heart of Stockholm proves that they have not taken the necessary measures against terrorism, contrary to what they recently assured”

“Sweden must keep its promises,” he insisted in a series of messages on Twitter.

At present, Altun warned that “it would be futile to expect Turkey to make concessions”, noting that his country had been “a member of NATO for 70 years”.

According to NATO rules, all members must agree before a new one can be admitted.

Writing on Twitter, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemned the video, although it did not seem to satisfy Turkey.

Stockholm supports “an open debate on political choices”, but “strongly refutes threats and hatred against political representatives”, he wrote.

Since applying for NATO membership in May, Sweden has tried to accommodate Turkey’s demands.

As soon as he became prime minister, Ulf Kristersson went to Ankara, followed by his foreign minister, and Sweden toughened up its anti-terrorism laws.

In early December, Sweden deported a PKK member to Turkey. But the Turkish government continues to demand more.

Last weekend, Kristersson said Turkey had demands that Sweden could not – and would not – meet.