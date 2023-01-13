Politics
New sex claims on ‘the No 10 most debauched party imaginable’ during lockdown
Aides to Boris Johnson were ‘touching’ each other at a ‘debauched’ party in Downing Street during lockdown, it has been claimed.
Witnesses have spoken of couples becoming intimate at a party, which took place the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.
ITV News reporter Paul Brand told Times Radio on Thursday morning that the party, which Johnson did not attend, “contained more debauchery than you can ever imagine”.
The claims come in a new ITV podcast called Partygate: The Inside Story.
Brand said: “We were told that couples were kissing at the party and obviously it was a time of social distancing and it was allegedly about new matings… people who should have been social distancing.
“It was a time when the Queen couldn’t be with her family, mourning her own life partner…and yet there were new couples in Number 10, flouting those rules and coming together.”
The podcast also suggests that at least two couples were getting along and touching and that two other staff members were on top of each other in a kitchen area.
The rally, which took place on April 16, 2021, came at a time when people in England were still under strict lockdown rules.
The following day, the Queen was pictured sitting alone at her husband’s funeral while adhering to the social distancing rules in place.
Watch: Whistleblower says Boris Johnson joked about lockdown party
Anti-lockdown parties held in Downing Street led to Johnson losing his party’s support amid a period of scandal that ultimately led to his resignation in July 2022.
The new demands could hurt his hopes of making a political comeback, which he is planning if the Tories continue to flounder in the polls under Rishi Sunak.
They will also put pressure on Johnson as he faces a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the so-called Partygate scandal.
ITV News also reported that Johnson allegedly joked about a boozy No. 10 leaving during the coronavirus pandemic that staff were at the furthest company party in the UK.
A spokesman for Johnson did not deny the comment, but insisted the then prime minister worked constantly to ensure the government did all it could to save lives and protect livelihoods during the pandemic.
ITV News reported the comments were made as staff gathered around a table filled with alcohol and party snacks to hear him toast his outgoing communications director Lee Cain in November 2020 .
At the time of the event, England was covered by a second national lockdown with indoor gatherings banned except in certain circumstances such as for work purposes, and social distancing remained the rule in workplaces.
He reports that a source said: I was working late, music came, the mumbling kinda went up, and there were a lot of people around, but this time I walked out because I heard the Prime Minister speaking and that’s when I heard the quote: It’s the most socially distant party in the UK right now and everyone was laughing about it.
Johnson was fined as part of a police investigation into rallies held in Downing Street while social distancing restrictions were in place.
However, he was fined for attending his own birthday party in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street in June 2020 rather than the alleged party mentioned by the ITV source.
He is still due to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee over comments he made to MPs from the dispatch box about Partygate, insisting he believed the rules had been followed in No. 10.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said: As the disgraced former Prime Minister plots his return, he is once again reminding us all why he is utterly unfit for office.
When people were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones or grieve with their families, he broke his own rules with reckless abandon and then lied to the British people.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/new-sex-claims-over-most-debauched-no-10-party-imaginable-during-covid-lockdown-092927458.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New sex claims on ‘the No 10 most debauched party imaginable’ during lockdown
- Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest – The Hollywood Reporter
- Women’s tennis opens spring season at Torero Tennis Classic – LSU
- On and off the court, tennis players have style
- This Bollywood actress was involved in prostitution for money, the actress herself told the truth
- Experts Discuss New Childhood Obesity Guidelines
- Amazon loses bid to overturn Union win at Staten Island warehouse
- Damien Chazelle breaks down the sordid Hollywood history of Babylons
- The future of a Gillette football team is more certain after its owner signs a contract with Camp-plex
- Low-fat centered chocolate can still be eaten indulgently
- Turkey rages over video of Kurdish group in Sweden calling Erdogan a ‘dictator’
- Hollywood Hills home offers glittering views for $8.9 million