New sex claims on ‘the No 10 most debauched party imaginable’ during lockdown

Aides to Boris Johnson had sex at Downing Street parties during the lockdown, it has been claimed. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Aides to Boris Johnson were ‘touching’ each other at a ‘debauched’ party in Downing Street during lockdown, it has been claimed.

Witnesses have spoken of couples becoming intimate at a party, which took place the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

ITV News reporter Paul Brand told Times Radio on Thursday morning that the party, which Johnson did not attend, “contained more debauchery than you can ever imagine”.

The claims come in a new ITV podcast called Partygate: The Inside Story.

Brand said: “We were told that couples were kissing at the party and obviously it was a time of social distancing and it was allegedly about new matings… people who should have been social distancing.

“It was a time when the Queen couldn’t be with her family, mourning her own life partner…and yet there were new couples in Number 10, flouting those rules and coming together.”

Boris Johnson was pictured at a deconfinement rally at 10 Downing Street for the departure of a special adviser in November 2020. (PA)

The podcast also suggests that at least two couples were getting along and touching and that two other staff members were on top of each other in a kitchen area.

The rally, which took place on April 16, 2021, came at a time when people in England were still under strict lockdown rules.

The following day, the Queen was pictured sitting alone at her husband’s funeral while adhering to the social distancing rules in place.

Watch: Whistleblower says Boris Johnson joked about lockdown party

Anti-lockdown parties held in Downing Street led to Johnson losing his party’s support amid a period of scandal that ultimately led to his resignation in July 2022.

The new demands could hurt his hopes of making a political comeback, which he is planning if the Tories continue to flounder in the polls under Rishi Sunak.

They will also put pressure on Johnson as he faces a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled MPs over the so-called Partygate scandal.

The story continues

Boris Johnson is said to be plotting a political comeback if the Tories continue to flounder in the polls. (Getty/PA)

ITV News also reported that Johnson allegedly joked about a boozy No. 10 leaving during the coronavirus pandemic that staff were at the furthest company party in the UK.

A spokesman for Johnson did not deny the comment, but insisted the then prime minister worked constantly to ensure the government did all it could to save lives and protect livelihoods during the pandemic.

ITV News reported the comments were made as staff gathered around a table filled with alcohol and party snacks to hear him toast his outgoing communications director Lee Cain in November 2020 .

At the time of the event, England was covered by a second national lockdown with indoor gatherings banned except in certain circumstances such as for work purposes, and social distancing remained the rule in workplaces.

He reports that a source said: I was working late, music came, the mumbling kinda went up, and there were a lot of people around, but this time I walked out because I heard the Prime Minister speaking and that’s when I heard the quote: It’s the most socially distant party in the UK right now and everyone was laughing about it.

Boris Johnson has been fined as part of a police investigation into rallies held in Downing Street while social distancing restrictions were in place. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Johnson was fined as part of a police investigation into rallies held in Downing Street while social distancing restrictions were in place.

However, he was fined for attending his own birthday party in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street in June 2020 rather than the alleged party mentioned by the ITV source.

He is still due to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee over comments he made to MPs from the dispatch box about Partygate, insisting he believed the rules had been followed in No. 10.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said: As the disgraced former Prime Minister plots his return, he is once again reminding us all why he is utterly unfit for office.

When people were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones or grieve with their families, he broke his own rules with reckless abandon and then lied to the British people.”