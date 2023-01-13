How Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a staunch Vigyaan supporter

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media in which PM Modi is seen in his youth. It was 1984, and he was apparently giving a lecture at the RSS training camp in Pune, where Narendra Modi can be heard extolling the merits of 20th century Indian scientists.

Modi congratulated Nobel laureates CV Raman, Rabindranath Tagore and Hargovind Khurana. He also emphasized the pioneering role of Jagadguru Shankaracharya in the genesis of the 16 formulas which the world now calls Vedic mathematics. And that this writing based on 16 formulas rivals all computer models of calculation. With regard to atomic science and engineering technology, it recalls the towering contributions of people like Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Prof. Srinivas Ramanujam, Mr. Visvesvaraya, etc.

Considering this video as the basis for a discussion, one thing can be said with certainty: what PM Modi says and manifests is the same as what he learns and meditates. His political trajectory, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India, ratifies the same.

Veteran journalist and now Chief Information Commissioner, Uday Mahurkar, Remarks in his 2014 article on the use of technology by Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, “The implementation of e-governance programs has reduced bureaucracy at ground level. Each tehsil head office has a Jan Vikas Kendra, where more than 100 certificates are available within minutes for nominal payment. Many of these certificates are now available to villagers at the village’s E-Gram Vishwagram center, which is part of the government’s unique network linking all 13,700 panchayat villages in the state.

The Revenue Department’s E-Jamin project has digitized the land data of almost half of the landowners in Gujarat, drastically reducing cases of land ownership fraud. Perhaps the most innovative program is the Swagat online grievance system run by the chief minister’s office: Modi goes online to solve problems in villages by speaking directly to complainants for almost four hours every day. four Saturdays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distinguished himself by making heavy use of technology, even in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Modi was able to build a meaningful triumph for the NDA using the incredible power of social media and crowdsourcing. On Saturday, July 26, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched MyGov, a web service aimed at inclusive governance by enabling Indian residents to submit their views on issues requiring government action and donate their time, energy and their efforts by participating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for more global research funding strategy in the country in 2015, and he advised scientists to focus on research rather than different procedures to obtain government grants.

Modi stressed the importance of science and technology, linking China’s meteoric rise as the world’s second-largest economy to its rise as a scientific force. In the near future, he also hoped to make science and technology a theme for the Republic Day parade. Addressing delegates from across the country, Prime Minister Modi said, “Science and technology are an invaluable ally in the governance and development of our country. I feel humbled by the work that scientists do.

“I want our scientists to focus on research, not government procedures for obtaining grants. Unfortunately, investments in research depend on central agencies, and it needs to be broader. We must put science and technology at the top of our agenda,” the Prime Minister added.

In September 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke with convention by meeting with the country’s top 30 scientists and discussing challenges and opportunities in their areas of expertise. He urged other ministries to collaborate with the space agency on space technology applications. The science department was also involved in this activity. “We sense a willingness to listen to difficult interdepartmental concerns for the first time,” said K. Vijayraghavan, secretary of the biotechnology and earth science departments.

On September 7, 2019, India woke up in mourning after the lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organization Chandrayan-2 did not leave its mark on the lunar surface. The soft landing of the spacecraft’s lander, Vikram, did not go as planned as it lost contact with ground stations. A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging emotional ISRO Chairman K Sivan has gone viral on social media, with netizens calling it a ‘hug of a billion Indians’ and sparking admiration both.

PM Modi remarked during the premiere “Centre-State Scientific Conclaveat Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad via video conference in September 2022 that we did not celebrate the work of our scientists as much as we could have, and as a result, much of our society remained indifferent to science. He urged everyone to celebrate the achievements of Indian scientists and work together to make India a global center for research and innovation.

The list goes on, as there are countless instances where Narendra Modi has stood with science, showing his scientific temperament against a preconceived idea that the party he came from is a conservative, traditionalist and orthodox party. . This PM Modi always believed strongly in the creation of Bharat autonomous, that science and technology can be used for public welfare and policy implementation, that our scientists are worth their salt and that the 21st century will be India’s, has naturally and continually been its attribute . From his RSS days and until now, he has always been a strong supporter of Vigyaan.

The author is a freelance journalist and columnist. He tweets with @pokharnaprince. The opinions expressed are personal.

