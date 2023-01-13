Turkey set to ban main Kurdish opposition party

J the biggest of the urkeys The Kurdish party is forbidden to spend its own money. Its mayors, despite being directly elected, have been removed from town halls and replaced by government-appointed guardians in Ankara, the capital. Former party leader Selahattin Demirtas (pictured next page) has been jailed since 2016. And now it looks like his elected MPs could be expelled and the party banned, ahead of national elections due to be held in June. Welcome to democracy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The decision is 99% taken, says Ertugrul Kurkcu, one of the parliamentarians in question for the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( HDP ). We can say the HDP has already been closed.

The HDP made history in June 2015 as the first party of Kurdish origin to win more than 10% of the vote, then the threshold to sit in parliament. He managed to overcome his ethnic base to win the votes of the liberal Turks, depriving the Justice and Development party of Mr. Erdogans ( AND ) of an absolute parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power in 2002, and forcing him to govern in coalition.

Since then the HDP spent much of his time fighting the indictments. Mr. Erdogan accuses him of links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party ( PKK ), a banned separatist militia that has been waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey since the early 1980s. Last week, Turkey’s constitutional court blocked bank accounts that hold HDP s State funding, citing its organic links with the PKK . This means he does not have access to the 539 million lire ($29 million) he was supposed to receive this year. This week, in the same court, the prosecutor presented evidence in a mass terrorism case against 451 party officials, including all but four of its 56 deputy s, accusing the HDP to act as PKK recruitment agency. If found guilty, they will be banned from holding elected office for five years. In a parallel case, the prosecutor asked for the closing of the parties.

Mr. Erdogan and his allies insist that these trials are purely judicial and free from political interference. His opponents disagree. They say the courts have been almost entirely captured since a 2016 coup attempt against the president and the massive public sector purge that followed. More than a quarter of Turkey’s judges and prosecutors have been sacked and replaced, and its highest courts have gradually filled with loyalists. It’s not the Constitutional Court, it’s the AKP court, says Mr. Kurkcu.

Forbid the HDP can help Mr. Erdogan and his coalition partners win in the parliamentary elections, but it is a gamble. If prohibited, the HDP could regroup into a new party, as others have done in the past (M. AND party is an example), although it may not have time to do so before the election, and all of its most senior officials are likely to be barred from running. The main six-party opposition coalition could struggle to win over the homeless HDP voters, because one member is a nationalist party. However, it would probably benefit more than AND which has been tarnished in the eyes of Kurdish voters by Mr. Erdogan’s military operations against the PKK and its repression against Kurdish civil society.

In fact, there would be advantages for Mr. Erdogan if the HDP remain in the presidential race, which takes place at the same time as the parliamentary one. If the HDP presents its own candidate, distinct from the (yet to be chosen) joint candidate of the six-party coalition, who would split the opposition vote and could push the election to a second round. This is the start of a negotiation, with the HDP saying don’t shut us down, well nominate someone, says Can Selcuki, founder of Turkey Report, a polling firm.