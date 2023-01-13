Politics
Is China’s Quantum Computing Breakthrough All That?
LLast month, a team of 24 Chinese scientists made waves in cybersecurity circles by publishing a quantum computing paper who claimed to have found a way to break the most common encryptions currently ensuring online security. Quantum experts didn’t expect that to happen for at least another decade. Is this a signal for the rest of us to panic?
It is difficult even for great minds in quantum computing to judge the validity of the science-based Chinese claim. But if we zoom out on the subject and look at the context in which the document was published, the development would seem less alarming.
The way encryption works is to deter every hacker with a hard math puzzle, like determining that 491,597 = 593 x 829. It’s easier for you to check my work than find the answer from scratch, c That’s where quantum machines come in. Over time, quantum computers can be orders of magnitude faster than the classical computers we have today, allowing them to solve guesswork puzzles fast enough to potentially break most existing passwords, those created by you, me, or any random National Security Agency employee. .
Scientists have known since 1994 that quantum computers can crack codes when the hardware is powerful enough, but that point is still thought to be at least a decade away. The Chinese group has come up with an alternative approach that’s less hardware-intensive, so it won’t have to wait a decade, but is still slow and error-prone. This trade-off is not trivial; even Peter Shor, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who made the breakthrough discovery of the power of quantum computers in 1994, wasn’t sure the new idea was practical.
Less technical but perhaps more interesting is how this document came about. The group made the paper public on arXiv, an open platform for posting drafts of scientific papers before they are peer-reviewed or published. More than half of the co-authors are affiliated with two State Key Laboratories, an important mechanism used by Chinese authorities to fund and direct valuable scientific and technological research. The authors disclosed funding through 12 grants awarded by five national and provincial authorities.
SKLs in China are not your ordinary labs. They are among the most privileged beneficiaries of the Chinese government’s research and development funding machinery. But attached to such benefits are strict conditions, including strict regulations to keep secrets. Although scientists are encouraged to publish, publications must be reviewed and approved by authorities before they see the light of day. Under Chinese criminal law, ignoring this approval process and publishing research considered state secrets could mean years behind bars.
The fact that you and I and the entire international community can access this quantum document probably means that the authors had already gotten the green light from above, which would mean that the discovery, at least in the eyes of their bosses , was not as much of a breakthrough as some Western observers might think.
Don’t make a mistake. Chinese scientists could yet beat their American counterpart to the quantum holy grail and start cracking passwords all over the internet; we just wouldn’t hear about it in the news right away. It would therefore be unwise to take comfort in this temporary reprieve. It remains a top priority for the United States and its Western allies to advance research into quantum-resistant encryption technologies before it is too late.
Weifeng Zhong is a Principal Investigator at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a lead developer of the open source software Policy Change Index project, which uses machine learning algorithms to predict major political movements of authoritarian regimes by reading their propaganda.
