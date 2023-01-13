Like the scorpion, Boris Johnson cannot be stopped, he is pathological

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email







Oh dear. The Boris train is rolling again. He’s having fun, ditching the lecture circuit and the beach vacation he’s been on about 1m since he was kicked out and his bandmates are fattening him up.

Neither has Nadine Dorries, who has proven her devotion to the lost leader. Also around Johnsons corner is the Conservative Democratic Organization backed by prominent Johnson supporters Priti Patel and Tory donor Lord Cruddas who Fear of MPs is a front for the Bring Back Boris movement.

They want rank and file members to choose only the leader and not the MPs, which won’t happen until they go into opposition, but they will keep the pressure on until then. Nads wrote over the weekend that without Boris the Tories are finished, adding that nothing has gone well for us since the day they removed Boris Johnson.

Johnsonologists can already read the signs, and it’s clear the old rogue is on the move again. A Prime Minister’s New Year broadcast on social networks. A semi-loyal speech at the Tories Carlton Club, where a flattering new portrait was unveiled. I was tricked, he joked and he spouted the usual sub-Churchillian rhetoric for the fans: never give up, keep fighting, keep supporting the government, keep advocating for a higher level, d opportunities and a vibrant low-tax global Britain. There is no desire to vote for Keir Starmer, for Sir Crasheroonie Snoozefest.

Meaningless, rich stuff from a guy who failed to deliver and raise taxes. It served to remind all who cared to see that this great, charismatic leader was always available in their darkest hours, just like Winston in 1940. Johnson’s amplified remarks carried the warm glow of nostalgia among the faithful, l ancient religion that won them their landslide victory. in 2019 and, they dare to hope, can do it again in 2024.

Note also, however, the absence of any mention of the current prime minister or his politics, as Boris views Rishi as a snake, blames him for his downfall and doesn’t care about the deficit. In truth, another try for Boris would be like the Truss experiment again. But the conservative right thinks she was also stabbed in the back.

Is the stage set for the biggest comeback since Lazarus, then, with optimal timing following May’s local elections that will be a life-saver for the Tories? Seems to me like hell never stops chasing the prize, just for fun because it’s there. He is not interested in ruling, but just likes conspiracies and campaigns.

Basically, there is no power on Earth that can stop Boris Johnson from trying to regain leadership, even though he is very unlikely to succeed. He feels cheated and betrayed, and he wants to come back. He always will. Even the latest stories about Partygate fucking on the spot, to use a Boris term, won’t deter him. Nor will the Commons Privileges Committee investigate whether he lied to Parliament.

In a few weeks, a full schedule of public televised interrogations of witnesses will take place, including an appearance by Johnson himself. It will be an orgy of hypocrisy and embarrassment. But, humiliated or not, Johnson will do without. Neither he nor the base care anyway. So is living rent-free in the 20m house of a Conservative donor wife. Johnson is a scandal machine, but might as well complain about the weather.

The thing is, Johnson is also pathological. It seems in his nature to betray, lie, cover up, distract, manipulate, fix, plot and do anything else to get back to Downing Street. No amount of public criticism from terrified MPs on his own side makes a difference. He is apparently not concerned about the damage he is causing to his beleaguered party, or to the country for that matter. He just can’t help it. He is shameless.

I still remember the old joke about the scorpion and the frog wanting to cross a river. The frog, after receiving assurances of non-aggression, gives the scorpion a lift but halfway through, the scorpion stings the frog. Just as the pair are about to croak, the frog asks the scorpion why he did this. Because I’m a scorpion, of course. What are you waiting for?

And that is, I think, what Boris is about to do to his party. If the deputies manage to resist, hell will continue to give Sunak trouble anyway, up to and including General Election Day. If, by some miracle, he returns, Prime Minister Johnson will be as before. He is the misfortune of the Tories and, failing a report from the Privileges Committee, he leads to an early by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he will be a liability to the rest of this Parliament and beyond.

You can’t keep a bad man down. Just as he saved his party in 2019, he is helping to break it up in 2024. He could one day become a very good Conservative opposition leader. It would suit him better.