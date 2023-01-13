PM Modi: Global South must create a new world order | India News







Addressing the opening session of the Voice of Global South summit, for which he was joined by leaders from 10 countries, Modi offered a four-point global agenda for response, recognition, respect and reform for, as he said, reinvigorate the world. These included responding to Southern priorities by developing an inclusive and balanced international agenda; recognizing that the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities applies to all global challenges; respect for the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes and disputes; and finally, reforming global institutions, including the UN, to make them more relevant.

The opening session hosted by Modi was followed by three other sessions between finance, environment and foreign ministers. Although the two-day summit is not a G20 meeting, the government hopes to use it as a platform where developing countries that are not part of the G20 mechanism can share their ideas and expectations with the first world forum for economic cooperation.

Leaders from several countries including Bangladesh, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Guyana, Mozambique, Mongolia and Senegal were among those who attended the summit.

Most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South. But they affect us more. We have seen it in the impacts of the Covid pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even the conflict in Ukraine. The search for solutions also disregards our role or our voice, the Prime Minister added, while recalling India’s aid to the developing world, including providing medicines and vaccines to more than 100 countries.

Despite the challenges facing developing countries, Modi said, he was optimistic that our time was coming.

The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and our economies. With such an approach, we will overcome difficult challenges whether it is poverty, universal health or the strengthening of human capacities. In the last century, we supported each other in our fight against foreign domination. We can do it again in this century, to create a new world order that will ensure the well-being of our citizens, the Prime Minister said, adding that the summit will cover eight priority areas and the ideas that emerge from it can form the basis of development. the voice of the world at the G20 and other global forums.

In India we have a prayer which signifies, may noble thoughts come to us from all directions of the universe. This Global Southern Voice Summit is a collective effort to acquire lofty ideas for our collective future, the Prime Minister said.

