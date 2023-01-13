Turkey attacks Kurdish group in Sweden over tweet





Turkey on Thursday lambasted a video posted by a Kurdish group in Sweden calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator and showing him swinging his legs from a rope. A tweet from the Swedish Rojava Committee on Wednesday compared Erdogan to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the final days of World War II. The story shows how dictators end, the group wrote a video above showing footage of Mussolini’s execution in 1945 and then a mannequin painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope. It’s time for Erdogan to step down. Take this chance and quit so you don’t end up hanging upside down in Taksim Square (Istanbul). The Rojava Committee’s tweet came as NATO member Turkey pressures Sweden and Finland to crack down on Kurdish groups it considers terrorists. The Nordic neighbors still need Turkey’s approval for their bid for NATO membership, which came in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden, with its largest Kurdish diaspora, has particularly irritated Turkey. Ankara has dug its heels in during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is prepared to meet Turkey’s request to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee. Erdogan’s chief spokesman said Turkey condemned the Kurdish group’s tweet in the strongest possible terms. We urge the Swedish authorities to take the necessary action against terrorist groups without further delay, spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted. His post came in direct response to a tweeted statement from Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemning the video. Stockholm supports open debate about politics but distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives, Billstrom wrote. Presenting a popularly elected president as being executed in front of City Hall is abhorrent. The Rojava Committee has developed a history of organizing controversial protests in Sweden that attack Turkey for its Kurdish policies. Turkey has been fighting for decades against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. But he has also used his fight against the PKK to justify the prosecution of Kurdish politicians and support groups. Turkey’s top court is now debating whether to ban the country’s main Kurdish-backed party ahead of elections due before June. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Read more: Turkey denounces Sweden’s refusal to extradite journalist Support for NATO membership: Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson says he cannot meet all of Turkey’s demands Turkish prosecutor says bank accounts of pro-Kurdish party must be blocked: Haberturk

