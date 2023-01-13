China engaged in joint oil exploration with the Philippines despite court ruling Radio Free Asia

Beijing has said it remains committed to joint oil exploration with Manila in the disputed South China Sea despite a Philippine Supreme Court ruling that declared a previous such deal, also involving China, unconstitutional.

The court this week overturned a 2005 deal with China and Vietnam because it involved wholly foreign-owned companies exploring the waters for natural resources owned by the Philippines.

Duringstate visitin China last week, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume exploration talks at the earliest, after Manila ended talks in June 2022 due to Beijing’s territorial claims in the maritime region.

On Thursday, reporters asked Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin about last week’s discussions with Marcos in light of the court’s ruling.

The 2005 agreement was an important step for the three countries in the implementation of the [Declaration on the Conduct of Parties] and useful experience for maritime cooperation between parties in the South China Sea. He has played an important role in promoting stability, cooperation and development in the region, Wang said at a daily press conference.

China remains committed to properly handling maritime disputes in the South China Sea with countries directly concerned, including the Philippines, through dialogue and consultation, and actively exploring avenues for practical maritime cooperation, including joint exploration, he added.

For its part, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it is still studying the Supreme Court’s decision, but that all of its actions and policy recommendations are, at all times, anchored on the Philippine constitution and laws.

Cases decided by the Supreme Court are part of our legal system, and the Department is required to consider applicable cases in any future oil and gas discussions with China, the Department said in a statement Thursday.

The Philippines is heavily dependent on oil imports but has struggled to find foreign partners to help tap into its offshore energy reserves due to China’s overlapping claims.

Meanwhile, former Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said the decision clarified the legal parameters for joint exploration with a foreign company.

Manila, he said, could call on Beijing as a service provider to comply with the court ruling.

The service contractor is the agent and the Philippine government is the principal, Carpio said in a message to reporters.

The Philippines will have full control of operations under the service contract.

Manila pushed for a similar direction under Marcos’ immediate predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. However, Beijing rejected it because it would amount to recognizing Philippine sovereignty in the region, a former Energy Ministry official involved in the negotiations told RFA affiliate BenarNews on Thursday.

Under Duterte, Manila and Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development cooperation in 2018.

Last June, Duterte ended talks after the two sides failed to resolve sovereignty over Reed Bank, the proposed exploration site, due to Beijing’s claims that overlap Manila in the Sea of Southern China.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea for historical reasons, including waters within the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Beijing also claims historic rights to areas of the waterway that overlap Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.

Beijing ignored a 2016 international arbitration tribunal ruling won by Manila that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Marcos has repeatedly said his government will push for the decision. Manila has already lodged 65 diplomatic protests against Beijing under Marcos’ leadership.

In June, when Manila ended the exploration deal with Beijing, then-foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said both sides had done their best, local media reported. .

Locsin said: Three years later and we haven’t reached our goal develop the oil and gas resources so critical to the Philippines, but not at the cost of sovereignty. Not even a particle of it.

BenarNews is an information service affiliated with RFA