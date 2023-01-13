Government of India – Narendra Modi pleads for an equal voice for the countries of the South

Emphasizing that most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South, the Prime Minister underlined that it is these same countries which have had to bear the brunt of these challenges, be they climate, pandemic or war.

This was the sum and substance of his opening and closing statements during the inaugural session of the Voice of the Global South summit which India is hosting virtually for two days, starting Thursday, to give unfamiliar countries a voice at this year’s G20 summit, which New Delhi is chairing.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on developing countries to jointly attempt an overhaul of global political and financial governance to escape the cycle of dependence on systems and circumstances that are not of our making.

Three quarters of humanity live in our countries. We should also have an equal voice. Therefore, while the eight-decade-old model of global governance is slowly changing, we should try to shape the emerging order, Modi said during the inaugural session attended by Heads of State/Government of a dozen countries.

In addition to India’s repeated call for United Nations reform, the Prime Minister urged the countries of the South to push for an inclusive and balanced international agenda, to recognize that the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities applies to all global challenges and to respect the sovereignty of all. nations.

Explaining the rationale for such a summit, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that when India took over the G20 presidency, New Delhi found that the main concerns of the developing world are not being addressed. into account in the debates and discussions of this grouping of the main global players. savings.

Whether it is the impact of the Covid pandemic, climate change, terrorism, ongoing conflicts and debt crises, the search for solutions does not take due account of the needs and aspirations of countries. from South. So we wanted to make sure that the Indian Presidency of the G20 brings together that voice, the perspectives, the priorities of the countries of the South, and clearly articulates that in its debates, India had invited more than 120 countries to participate in the summit which was divided in eight sessions.

Although there was no official word on whether China was invited to the virtual summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed that Beijing had been notified.