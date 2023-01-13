Xi hails 4 decades of progress in Angola ties





President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and Angola to deepen mutual trust and strengthen cooperation when exchanging congratulations with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. between the two countries. In his message, Xi hailed the progress of bilateral relations over the past four decades, saying China and Angola have always been sincere and friendly to each other, worked hand in hand, understood and supported each other on issues involving their respective core interests. and major concerns. China-Angola relations maintain a solid development momentum, and the fruitful results achieved in bilateral cooperation in various fields have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, he said. Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China’s relations with the African country, Xi expressed his willingness to work with Lourenço to seize the 40th anniversary as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and enhance people-to-people friendship. , thus writing a new chapter in the flourishing development of the China-Angola strategic partnership. Lourenço said that relations between Angola and China have seen continuous development and the mutually beneficial cooperation of nations in all fields has achieved remarkable and satisfactory progress. Besides, the two countries agree on many global issues, he added. The Angolan president said his country is ready to work with China to strengthen their friendly and cooperative bilateral relations, build a shared future with win-win results, and achieve common progress and prosperity to better benefit their peoples. Angola is China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade reaching $23.34 billion in 2021. The African country is also one of the stops in China’s new foreign minister’s visit to Africa. Qin Gang, his first overseas trip since his recent appointment. at office. [email protected]

