A characterization of Erdogan





With reference to the article by Raghida Derghams How Erdogan's re-election bid is perceived by the rest of the world (January 9): Ms Dergham rightly claims the upcoming elections in Trkiye will not only be of local importance [but] geopolitical implications as well. It is also correct that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a major player in the [and] global geopolitical landscape. However, I disagree with the authors' depiction of Trkiyes foreign and domestic security policies with domestic policy. In truth, Mr. Erdogan's main political choices reflect his commitment to defending Turkish citizens and interests in an increasingly uncertain world. Our country's response to the Syrian crisis immediately comes to mind. In addition to hosting more Syrian asylum seekers than any other country, Trkiye has been actively involved in counterterrorism operations against ISIS as well as the internationally recognized terrorist organization PKK and its Syrian component, YPG. We remain determined to play a stabilizing role in this region. Any attempt to link Trkiyes' response to terrorist threats emanating from Syria to domestic politics would risk downplaying the countless attacks that armed groups in northern Syria have carried out against Turkish citizens as well as safe areas, where millions Syrians have sought refuge. Likewise, Trikiye took a constructive and realistic approach to preventing and, later, stopping the Russian-Ukrainian war. In addition to preventing warships from entering the Black Sea, Erdogan has used his personal connections with Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin to promote peace and stability in the region. As a result of his efforts, Trkiye arranged several meetings between Russian and Ukrainian officials, including their foreign ministers, and brokered the grain deal to avert a global food crisis. Moreover, Mr. Erdogans' administration played a key role in facilitating a prisoner exchange. Finally, our country hosted a meeting between US and Russian intelligence chiefs to mitigate the nuclear threat in the Black Sea region. Last but not least, I disagree with the characterization of Mr. Erdogan as a thorn… in the side of NATO. Having joined the Alliance in 1952, Trkiye remains one of its most powerful members. In addition to commanding NATO's second largest army, our country has actively contributed to operations in Afghanistan, Kosovo and elsewhere. Regarding Sweden's and Finland's membership applications, Trkiye reiterated his commitment to NATO's open door policy while asking those countries to review some of their policies which he said undermine the values ​​of the Alliance. The bottom line is that Trkiyes' foreign and domestic security policies are informed by our vested interests. After emerging as a global player under the leadership of Mr. Erdogans, our country will continue to take constructive and stabilizing measures without accepting fait accompli and violations of international law. Regardless of the outlook of foreign governments, only the Turkish people will decide the future of our country in the upcoming elections, a right that many nations still do not have. Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye Published: January 13, 2023, 03:00

