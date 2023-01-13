Security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Karnataka tour, a boy runs towards him with a garland





Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security – the highest in the country – was breached during his road show in Hubbali, Karnataka today by a boy who suddenly jumped into the road and managed to get into an arm’s length from him. He was intercepted at the last minute and taken away by the Prime Minister’s Special Protection Group or SPG. The boy wore a garland and was apparently trying to congratulate the Prime Minister, who climbed onto the running board of an SUV and waved to the cheering crowds. As the SPG men immediately blocked him, the prime minister was seen accepting the garland and handing it over to a security official. It is not yet clear how the boy, who is 11, managed to get so close to the Prime Minister in an area that should be completely sanitized. As hundreds of supporters shouting slogans lined the road from the airport, they were well behind the barricades. The Prime Minister, who is due to open the 29th National Youth Festival tonight, was hosting a roadshow from the airport to the Railway Sports Ground, where the ceremony will take place. The Prime Minister has five layers of security, the outermost layer of which is under the responsibility of the State Police. Local police insisted it was not a security breach. “We cannot call it a security breach as we searched and checked everyone standing on both sides of the road. Even the garlands were thoroughly inspected,” said Raman Gupta, the city’s police commissioner. of Hubballi-Dharwad. More than 3,000 police were deployed as part of the security measures and the entire road was barricaded, he said. “But suddenly, this child jumped up and rushed towards the Prime Minister unexpectedly. And this despite the fact that we explained to each participant of the event the do’s and don’ts”, a- he added. BJP MLC Ravi Kumar seemed to agree. “It’s not a security breach. He came forward to give the garland. He’s just a fan,” he said. Prime Minister Modi’s security was breached during his visit to Punjab last year. While traveling to Ferozepur for a campaign rally on January 5, the prime minister’s cavalcade was stopped for 20 minutes on a flyover in full view of TV cameras due to being blocked by protesting farmers. A committee investigating the breach of security found failings by the Punjab police, the Supreme Court has heard. The five-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court justice Justice Indu Malhotra, then suggested remedial measures to bolster the prime minister’s security. The high court, which formed the committee to determine whether there was a criminal conspiracy in the security breach, said the report would be sent to the Center “so that necessary action can be taken”.

