Boris Johnson receives million dollar donation in major sign that he will not back down from politics | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has received £1million from a Tory donor in a sign he has no plans to retire from politics anytime soon. The former prime minister, who was kicked out of Downing Street last summer, recorded the donation of cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne to the office of Boris Johnson Ltd in the latest update to MPs’ Register of Interests .

Mr Harborne was among the donors who helped fund the Brexit Party and also donated to the Tories. The limited liability company set up by the ex-prime minister does not engage in commercial activities and operates only as a private office to support him as a former prime minister. According to parliamentary statements, Mr Johnson continues to live in a property linked to wealthy Tory donor Lord Bamford. He said the ‘use of the accommodation for me and my family from December 2022 to January 2023 at an estimated value of 10,000’, provided by Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than a million speaking fees. In December, he recorded about 300,000 for two separate speeches. A source close to Mr Johnson pointed to the distinction between money he receives directly and donations to his office, including Mr Harborne’s million. The source told the BBC: “It’s not his money and he doesn’t have access to it.” It comes as speculation over a return of the charismatic 58-year-old continues to swirl as the Tories flounder in the polls under Rishi Sunak. The latest speculation arose as Mr Johnson gave a speech at the Carlton Club on Tuesday, where he unveiled a portrait of himself in line with the club’s tradition of commissioning portraits of former Tory prime ministers.

During his speech, the former prime minister insisted the Tories could recover at the polls as the party lagged behind Labour. The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, who led the Tories to a landslide victory in 2019, has urged his supporters to support his political agenda of leveling and seizing Brexit benefits to win the next general election. He made no mention of his unceremonious expulsion from No 10, according to excerpts released by his office, but gave a generally upbeat speech touting the achievements of his tenure. He highlighted his government’s record of delivering Brexit and rolling out the Covid vaccine faster than other countries. He said: “When I talk to people in the Far East, in the United States, in the Gulf, they are sometimes confused about how the UK presents itself to the outside world because they look at the facts. .

“They see a country that has had the audacity to defend the will of the people (to) leave the EU. “They see a Conservative government that was so vibrant and well organized that with the help of our Brexit freedoms – never forget this point – we vaccinated our people faster than any other country in Europe and by Therefore, this Conservative government has brought people out of lockdown faster than any other European country.” Mr Johnson predicted voters would return to the Conservatives as the only party committed to cutting taxes and which “truly believes in Brexit”. He said: “When people realize that, I think the political dynamic will change. There’s no desire to vote for Keir Starmer, for Sir crasheroonie snoozefest. “So never give in, keep fighting, keep supporting the government – keep advocating for a race to the top, opportunity and a vibrant low-tax global Britain . This is how we will win again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1720614/boris-johnson-office-donation-political-comeback-Christopher-Harborne The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos