Politics
WATCH: Security breach at PM Modi’s Hubbali roadshow; Boy pulled by SPG
In a major security breach, a boy broke through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security blanket to give him a garland on Thursday, in Karnataka. The boy was taken away by security personnel. The incident took place during his roadshow at Hubballi.
The video shows PM Modi waving to locals as they greet him when suddenly the boy with a garland breaches security and approaches the Prime Minister’s vehicle. The PM reached out to accept the garland but was unable to reach out to the boy. The boy was taken away by the Special Protection Unit (SPG).
According to sources, the boy jumped from the top of the barricade and took security by surprise. The SPG intercepted him and turned him over to local cops.
Sources with knowledge of the development told Republic that a security review will be conducted following the incident. The SPG team will also analyze the incident.
Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa called the matter serious and called for a full investigation. He said a background check should be performed on the person who breached security.
“This is a serious issue. It should be probed properly. The state and the Center should look into it. Action should be taken and it should be asked if the person belongs to any organization or party.”
Former NSG calls incident ‘a matter of concern’
Former NSG Dipanjan Chakraborty said the incident was horrific and strict action should be taken against the entire SPG department. He demanded a thorough investigation into the episode.
“It’s unforgivable and truly horrific. I’m scared. How it happened is really a matter of concern. I have no doubt in saying that the entire SPG department should be suspended and a full investigation should be carried out. It’s impossible to break in because there are multiple layers of security,” the former NSG said.
Modi is Hubbali to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/watch-security-breach-in-pm-modis-roadshow-in-hubbali-man-pulled-away-by-security-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WATCH: Security breach at PM Modi’s Hubbali roadshow; Boy pulled by SPG
- Cooper goes No. 2 overall; Trio of Blue Devils selected in NWSL Draft
- Apple could reverse course and add touchscreens to Macs, report says
- Results of the Care Quality Commission’s maternity survey 2022 published
- 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Toyota Fortuners
- Greatest outfits in fashion history: Selena Gomez’s Atelier Versace dress in 2013
- The Pompeii mansion filled with erotic frescoes reopens after 20 years
- Ukraine and Russia ask Erdogan to mediate to set up humanitarian corridor – Middle East Monitor
- There are meetings and drunken fights
- Google Layoffs 2023: What You Need to Know About the Latest Verily Job Cuts
- The rule of law stands between peace and the brutal struggle for power Guterres
- Table Tennis VR, Sairento VR & Breakers Collection (Neo-Geo Emu) PS4 FPKGs | PSXHAX