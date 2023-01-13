WATCH: Security breach at PM Modi’s Hubbali roadshow; Boy pulled by SPG

In a major security breach, a boy broke through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security blanket to give him a garland on Thursday, in Karnataka. The boy was taken away by security personnel. The incident took place during his roadshow at Hubballi.

The video shows PM Modi waving to locals as they greet him when suddenly the boy with a garland breaches security and approaches the Prime Minister’s vehicle. The PM reached out to accept the garland but was unable to reach out to the boy. The boy was taken away by the Special Protection Unit (SPG).

According to sources, the boy jumped from the top of the barricade and took security by surprise. The SPG intercepted him and turned him over to local cops.

Sources with knowledge of the development told Republic that a security review will be conducted following the incident. The SPG team will also analyze the incident.

Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa called the matter serious and called for a full investigation. He said a background check should be performed on the person who breached security.

“This is a serious issue. It should be probed properly. The state and the Center should look into it. Action should be taken and it should be asked if the person belongs to any organization or party.”

Former NSG calls incident ‘a matter of concern’

Former NSG Dipanjan Chakraborty said the incident was horrific and strict action should be taken against the entire SPG department. He demanded a thorough investigation into the episode.

“It’s unforgivable and truly horrific. I’m scared. How it happened is really a matter of concern. I have no doubt in saying that the entire SPG department should be suspended and a full investigation should be carried out. It’s impossible to break in because there are multiple layers of security,” the former NSG said.

Modi is Hubbali to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.