Politics
From a war against COVID-19 to opening up to the world: Xi’s great Chinese backflip
This triennium [COIVD-zero] policy has massively reduced the authority of the Communist Party. You are now witnessing violent clashes between workers who think they are not well paid and the police. In the past, they would have protested quietly. You see more signs of rebellious action from medical workers, students and interns.
Xis likely incentives
If Xi’s motivation for abandoning the war on COVID-19 and adopting a more pro-business tone is the threat of civil unrest, it’s something the Chinese government would never admit.
Small protests erupted across China in late November as public frustration over lockdowns and other restrictions peaked. Although many observers associate them with the government’s decision a week later to live with the virus, Xi’s other likely inducements were soaring infection rates and the realization that it would be impossible to contain the variant. omicron.
The dam wall had already burst and the virus was already circulating. I don’t think the protests played a role. The government can cancel them in five minutes. They just knew what was coming, so might as well find a meaningful way to deal with it, says an Australian businessman living in China.
China is now in the throes of the world’s largest COVID-19 outbreak to date. The human cost of abolishing COVID zero is difficult to calculate due to the lack of accurate data and governments’ narrow definition of deaths from the virus. Fewer than 40 official COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since restrictions were lifted on Dec. 7.
Social media posts and anecdotes from the field tell a different story. Hospitals and crematoriums are overwhelmed and pharmacies are selling painkillers and antiviral drugs. Most dozens of people FRG weekend spoke in China in the past fortnight have been infected and several said they had elderly relatives who died. Authorities said this week that nearly 90% of people in Henan, China’s most populous province, had been infected.
Xi’s New Year’s address earlier this month took on a defensive tone at a time when the government is doing damage control over its handling of the outbreak. But he also talked about the importance of a strong economy, a topic he hadn’t mentioned the year before, which was another signal about where his priorities might lie this year.
China’s economy enjoys strong resilience, enormous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals supporting its long-term growth remained strong, he said.
Focus on the economy
After a year of a crackdown on big business and mixed regulatory signals, Xi now appears on a trajectory designed to support a post-pandemic economic recovery. This appears to be good news for Australia, as a construction boom would support continued demand for iron ore, while sanctions on some Australian exports are also expected to be quietly eased.
In mid-November, Beijing launched a bailout designed to save struggling property developers like Evergrande from collapse. A 16-point plan included an easing of restrictions on bank lending while the central bank promised billions of dollars in additional loans. Until then, the government had not intervened in the real estate crash that threatened the economy at large.
Policymakers are also signaling stimulus and tax cuts, and this week a senior central bank official said a two-year regulatory crackdown that has hit the country’s biggest internet companies, including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, would be cancelled.
Xi’s desire to restore China to its former economic glory is also driving his change in foreign policy. As China grows increasingly isolated on the world stage after years of aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy and tacit support for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Xi now wants to engage with the West. This week, China’s most provocative diplomat, former foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, was sidelined to a more low-key post.
China’s former vice-ambassador to Australia Wang Xining, who controversially presented Australia with a list of 14 grievances while in Canberra, also quit his post for an ambassadorship to Chad in Central Africa.
Australia has been a major beneficiary of this change in diplomatic tone with Foreign Secretary Penny Wong being hosted in Beijing last month and early signs that the Xis government may roll back some sanctions on $20 billion of exports implemented when relations bottomed out in 2020.
There is no doubt that China’s economic problems at home are behind the change in foreign policy. Beijing wants foreign investment and access to resources, including Australian rare earths, needed to run its economy.
Xi seems genuinely concerned about economic underperformance and unemployment stoking political unrest among young people. Last November’s anti-lockdown protests by university students and factory workers were a clear warning, says Wen-Ti Sung, political scientist who teaches in the Taiwanese studies program at the Australian National University.
Responding to youth discontent requires economic recovery and job growth which, in turn, requires restoring positive working relationships with Western economies. This economic consideration is likely giving further impetus to China’s gradual pivot toward less fire and fury in its diplomatic rhetoric.
fear of isolation
Experts also say Beijing fears becoming completely isolated as even old allies in Europe have moved aside and Western allies have rallied around AUKUS, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and the United States Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for prosperity.
Xi plans to roll out the red carpet this year for a series of visitors to Beijing, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Economists predict the economic recovery will come in the second half of the year once the initial waves of infections subside and life returns to normal in a country where high household savings could cushion some of the damage already inflicted. Morgan Stanley this week raised its 2023 GDP forecast for China by 0.3 percentage points to 5.7%.
We believe the market is underestimating the deep ramifications of reopening and the possibility that a robust cyclical recovery could occur despite persistent structural headwinds, Morgan Stanley’s chief China economist Robin wrote this week. Xing.
Yet Xi is not out of the woods as China navigates its way through the world’s largest outbreak since the pandemic began and faces the daunting task of rebuilding trust with its own people and society. global community.
A darker theory circulating in financial markets is that there may have been an internal mini-revolt against Xi at higher levels of the Party as public frustration with zero-COVID peaked.
Sung disagrees with this theory and says there is no sign that Xi’s authority is wavering,
I think Xi’s pressure is more about political performance than political contestation within the party, he says.
