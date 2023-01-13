Satellite images of China’s crematoriums: Amid Covid-19 surge, satellite images show crowds at China’s crematoriums: report





According to new satellite images, more than a dozen crematoriums in China showed increased activity with crowds at the sites in December and January last year as Covid-19 infections continue to rise in the country, according to a report. Maxar Space Technology released the satellite images, first to The Washington Post, were taken over a period of December 2022 and January 2022 in six districts. These funeral homes in China, where Covid-19 was first detected in late December 2019, have seen expansion accompanied by an increase in the number of cars parked outside the sites. The release of the images also coincided with weeks in which China has recorded a worsening Covid-19 situation since early November 2022 despite the imposition of zero-Covid restrictions. Covid-19 cases in the country rose to more than 35,000 to 40,000 by the end of this month. In mid-December 2022, the government led by Chinese President Xi Jinping stopped releasing data from asymptomatic cases. Ultimately, the policy change of administrations has led to a lack of clarity about the current situation of the epidemic. But, the new satellite images showed the expansion of the parking lot of the funeral parlor in Beijing’s Tongzhou district on December 24, 2022. Additionally, some of the images show the clearing of a field that adjoined a crematorium with this which seemed to be like several cars. China reopens borders: Excitement as quarantine is lifted China reopens borders: Excitement as quarantine is lifted China reopens its borders China has lifted quarantine rules for all international visitors, ending nearly three years of self-imposed isolation. Warm welcome A man hands flowers to a woman after she walks through the international arrivals gate at Beijing Capital International Airport. Celebrations! A famous woman at the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint in Hong Kong, China. Arriving passengers Passengers arrive from a flight to the international arrivals area of ​​Beijing Capital Airport in China. In footage captured in the northeast district of Pingfang, Tongzhou in Beijing as well as funeral homes near Hebeis Kunming Xijiao, Nanjing, Donglin in Chengdu and Tangshan, a massive increase in crowds was recorded. The images also come as a backdrop to media reports indicating that Chinese healthcare workers at funeral homes have reported unusual situations to suspend memorial services. Additionally, officials in Beijing have yet to respond to satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, but Chinese state media said the coronavirus is weak and most areas have passed the peak of infections. Since December 7, official Chinese data has recorded only 37 deaths from Covid-19. FAQs: Who published satellite images of China?

Maxar-Technologies When did China lift zero-Covid restrictions?

December 7, 2022.

