Truth is one of our rights: Victims of Indonesia’s bloody past want more than regret from their president | Indonesia

Ita Nadia is an Indonesian activist who lost her uncle, aunt and nephew in the 1965-66 massacres. Her husband, Hersri Setiawan, an 86-year-old writer, has been imprisoned without trial for more than a decade. Hearing loss and damaged lungs are the consequences of the hard labor and torture he was forced to endure.

On Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, often referred to as Jokowi, acknowledged the communist purge along with 11 other gross human rights abuses that took place in the country between 1965 and 2003. Activists and affected people say that they need more than recognition.

The declaration is not enough for us as victims of the 1965 genocide, says Nadia.

The violence began when the military moved to quash what it said was a communist coup sparked by the deaths of six generals. This has since been identified as a government pretext to launch a full-scale pursuit of communists and sympathizers. About 500,000 people were murdered in six months and another 1 million imprisoned.

While an International People’s Tribunal identified the massacre as a crime against humanity in 2015, there has been no official investigation and no prosecution of those responsible.

We need more, says Putu Oka Sukanta, an 83-year-old author who recounted how militants came to his home in the middle of the night and took him to a military camp to begin what would be a decade of detention . They interrogated me. They tortured me because the soldiers wanted to know who were my friends who had come to my house.

In 2021, the Observer revealed that the UK Foreign Office had helped incite violence by vocally calling for the elimination of all communist organisations.

Hoping to prevent such atrocities from happening again, Jokowi last year commissioned a report on the country’s history of human rights abuses. He said he recognized the gross human rights violations and deeply regretted[s] that these violations have occurred.

Other events he referred to included the kidnapping and murder of activists during protests in the 1990s and rights abuses in the Papua region.

For Soe Tjen Marching, a university professor in London whose father was tortured and detained in 1965, the recognition is a positive step for a president who has always avoided talking about it. But this must be followed by action, she says.

President Joko Widodo has acknowledged gross human rights abuses in Indonesia’s past. Photo: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Without judicial process, without truth, without concrete measures, these are just empty words, recognizes Muhamad Isnur, president of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation. We suggest that Jokowi and the government take concrete steps, for example, in the judicial process and the investigation process [and] bring the culprits to justice.

Jokowi says the government is seeking to restore victims’ rights but did not specify how.

The next step, according to Marching, would be an apology on behalf of the government. From there, more formal and public recognition of the atrocities in the form of a museum or monument should be considered alongside some form of compensation scholarships or free health care for survivors.

Some say we don’t need compensation because we feel bought off and don’t want it, but those who live below the poverty line desperately need compensation, she said, adding that many still struggle economically because of the atrocities that took place decades ago.

Those who had parents imprisoned, their property was confiscated by the government and after their release from prison, life was still difficult for them because their identity card was marked with a sign indicating that they were an ex- political prisoner, she said. This stigma was passed on to children and affected their ability to find work, she adds.

We have long lived in the dark stigma, says Nadia. To solve this problem, she wants the official narrative to be told from the perspective of the victims rather than that of the state. The truth about why the 1965 and 1966 genocides took place is one of our rights. The truth is part of what we fight for.