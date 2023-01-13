When Imran Khan subtly insulted Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan in 2010. Watch | Web series





Imran Khan celebrated his 40th birthday on January 13. Imran made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In 2010, at the height of his acting career, Imran appeared on Koffee With Karan season 3, where he was joined by Ranbir Kapoor. On the show, apart from the camaraderie of Imran and Ranbir, a response during the “rapid gunfire” caught attention. With his response, Imran subtly fumbled host Karan Johar, for which he even got a high-five back from Ranbir. Also Read: Imran Khan Opens Up About His Career, Marriage, Frustrations, Ranbir Kapoor in Old Interview

Karan had asked Imran on the show, “Who would you give these books to? Filmmaking for Dummies?” Imran then replied: Can I give it to you? As Karan looked surprised at Imran’s response, Ranbir gave Imran a high-five and told the filmmaker, I still really want to work with you, like bad.

A video of their interaction was shared on Reddit and sparked all kinds of reactions. One person joked, “It was after that that Karan Johar made sure that Imran Khan wouldn’t get any movie. PS: This is a joke.” Another said: “…and he never worked in the film industry again.” A fan missed the old Imran and wrote, “Laut aao 2010 wale Imran Khan (come back Imran Khan 2010).”

In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, Imran spoke about his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. He said, “Ranbir and I didn’t even know each other before we entered the industry. We met here. And someone just decided we were best friends! We’re not. That’s is a cool guy I can have a good conversation with. I’m happy when I meet him. The equation has always been like that. It’s only in the last two years that we’ve gotten to know each other better. .When articles about our falling out appeared in the newspapers, we called each other and worked it out man to man.”

Imran Khan was last seen in Nikhil Advani’s Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. His first film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na earned him some awards. Imran is best known for movies like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Break Ke Baad. Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011 and Imara, their first child, was born in 2014. The couple reportedly separated a few years ago.

