PM Modi at the Voice of Global South summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that “the world is in a state of crisis (and it) is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last.”

Opening the two-day Voice of Global South virtual summit, Modi called for “respect (for) the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes and disputes; and the reform (of) international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.

More than 120 nations are expected to participate in various ministerial sessions over the two days.

The inaugural session brought together in virtual mode 10 heads of state or government, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Other participating nations were Senegal, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia and Papua New Guinea.

Modi said that “the people of the South should no longer be excluded from the fruits of development (and that) together we must try to rethink global political and financial governance”, adding that “it can eliminate inequalities, expand opportunities, sustain growth and spread progress and prosperity.

He added: “Most of the global challenges were not created by the countries of the South. But they affect us more. We have seen it in the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even the conflict in Ukraine. Nor does the search for solutions consider our role or our voice.

The Prime Minister said: “Despite this, it is also clear that we developing countries are full of positive energy, full of confidence. In the 20th century, developed countries were the engines of the world economy.

He pointed out that most advanced economies were slowing down. “It is clear that in the 21st century, global growth will come from the countries of the South. I think if we work together we can set the global agenda…”

“We, the countries of the South, have the biggest stakes in the future. Three quarters of humanity live in our countries. We should also have an equal voice,” Modi said. “Therefore, while the eight-decade-old global governance model is slowly changing, we should try to shape the emerging order…Despite the challenges facing developing countries, I remain optimistic that our time has come.”

Speaking about India’s assistance, Modi said, “Our development partnerships span all geographies and various sectors. We have provided medicines and vaccines to over 100 countries during the pandemic. India has always advocated a greater role for developing countries in determining our common future.

Suggesting a way out of the global crisis, Modi added: “To re-energize the world, we should together call for a global ‘Respond, Recognize, Respect and Reform’ agenda: inclusive and balanced international community, recognize that the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities” applies to all global challenges, respect the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes and disputes; and reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.

In his message to developing countries, Modi said, “The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies. … In the last century, we supported each other in our struggle against foreign domination. We can do it again in this century, to create a new world order that will ensure the well-being of our citizens.

He told Global South: “When it comes to India, your voice is the voice of India. Your priorities are India’s priorities… I am convinced that together, the countries of the South can produce new and creative ideas. These ideas can form the basis of our voice in the G-20 and other forums.

The Prime Minister said: “As India embarks on its G-20 Chairmanship this year, it is only natural that our aim should be to amplify the voice of the Global South. For our G-20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. This is consistent with our civilizational philosophy. We believe that the path to realizing “oneness” is through human-centered development. The populations of the countries of the South must no longer be excluded from the fruits of development. Together, we must try to rethink global political and financial governance. It can remove inequality, expand opportunity, support growth, and spread progress and prosperity.

Modi stressed, “The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies. With such an approach, we will overcome difficult challenges – be it poverty, universal health care or building human capacity.

Commenting on remarks from other foreign leaders, said: “Today’s interventions have also brought to light the common challenges that are at the top of our minds. These mainly concern the lack of resources for our development needs, and the increasing instability of both the natural climate and the geopolitical climate. In the upcoming sessions today and tomorrow, we will amplify and further develop the valuable insights that emerged from our discussions today. Our effort will be to distill action points for the countries of the South – both for what we can do together and for what we can pursue together on the global agenda. The voice of the countries of the South must set its own tone. Together, we must escape the cycle of dependence on systems and circumstances that are not of our making.

