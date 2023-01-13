Politics
Boris Johnson Ltd office registers £1million donation
Oris Johnson received 1 million from a Tory donor to help him carry out his job as former Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson, who was forced out of office last summer, recorded a £1million donation from Christopher Harborne to the office of Boris Johnson Ltd in the latest update to the MPs Register of Interests.
Mr Harborne was among the donors who helped fund the Brexit Party and also donated to the Tories.
The limited liability company set up by the ex-prime minister does not engage in commercial activities and functions only as a private office to support him as a former prime minister.
According to parliamentary statements, Mr Johnson continues to live in a property linked to wealthy Tory donor Lord Bamford.
He stated the use of the accommodation for me and my family from December 2022 to January 2023 at an estimated value of £10,000 provided by Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford.
Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than a million speaking fees.
In December, he recorded about 300,000 for two separate speeches.
