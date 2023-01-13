China plans to take a stake in Alibaba and local units of Tencent – Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY)





China would act to take preferred shares in local units ofAlibaba Group Holding LtdBABA andTencent Holdings Ltd.Czech Republic as part of the government’s efforts to play a bigger role in overseeing the country’s big tech groups. While the government has waived heavy fines and penalties to rein in the country’s biggest tech groups, it is increasingly taking small stakes in the local operations of big tech companies such asICT TacownerByteDance,reportedthe Financial Times. Read also :How to invest in startups Equity interests, typically a 1% share of key internet group companies, are similar to preferred stock because they have special rights over certain business decisions, according to the report. What happened:An entity under the public investment fund created by theChina Cyberspace Administrationacquired a 1% share of an Alibaba subsidiary in Guangzhou on Jan. 4, the report said, citing Chinese business records. CAC acquired the stake to tighten its content grip on the company’s streaming video unitYoukuand internet browserWeb CPU, FT reported, citing sources. The unit also appointed a new board member,Zhou Mo(a mid-level CAC official goes by the same name) as part of the deal, according to FT. Meanwhile, details of the government’s plan to acquire preferred shares of Tencent remain under discussion, but will include a stake in one of the group’s main operating subsidiaries in China, FT reported, citing sources. The state will not disappear, this is the trend for the future, said one of the cited sources. Another person close to Tencent reportedly said the group was pushing a government entity at its Shenzhen headquarters to take the shares, instead of appealing to the Beijing-based public investment fund that took the stakes in the units. Alibaba, ByteDance andWeibo. price action: Shares of Alibaba and Tencent were trading slightly higher on Friday morning. Read more :Cathie Wood adds $2.5M in Bitcoin-related stocks, up 41% this year, cuts Shopify stake

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/markets/asia/23/01/30403509/xi-jinpings-government-gearing-up-to-buy-golden-shares-in-local-units-of-alibaba-tencent-ft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos